AsstrA at BreakBulk Europe 2025

Join AsstrA at Breakbulk 2025

AsstrA Industrial Project Logistics Team will participate in BreakBulk Europe 2025, the premier event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry.

WARSAWA, SWITZERLAND, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsstrA Industrial Project Logistics Team will participate in BreakBulk Europe 2025, the premier event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry. The event will take place at Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands, from May 13 to 15, 2025.

AsstrA invites industry professionals to visit Hall 3, Booth 2M21, where our team will showcase our expertise in project logistics, oversized cargo transportation, and supply chain solutions tailored to heavy industry sectors.

BreakBulk Europe is the leading networking platform for global shippers, carriers, forwarders, and service providers in the breakbulk and project cargo industry. It offers an excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge, discover new market trends, and strengthen business relationships.

“AsstrA Industrial Project Logistics Team is committed to providing seamless and innovative solutions for complex transportation projects. Our presence at BreakBulk Europe 2025 reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, engaging with partners, and exploring new opportunities,” said Patrick Richardson, Head of Business Development Management at AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG.

We look forward to meeting industry peers, clients, and partners to discuss innovative logistics solutions and share our experience in delivering successful project cargo operations worldwide.

Meet us at Hall 3, Booth 2M21 at BreakBulk Europe 2025!

