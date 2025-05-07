Speak Up for Kids Welcomes New Board Members and Announces Leadership Transition

Scott Penney Concetta Theros Les Langberg Jessica Cecere

Jessica Cecere and Les Langberg join the board; Concetta Theros named President to advance Speak Up for Kids’ mission for children in foster care.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advocating for every abused, abandoned, and neglected child in the region, proudly announces the appointment of two distinguished new board members: Jessica Cecere and Les Langberg. Simultaneously, the organization celebrates the leadership transition of Concetta Theros, who has been named Board President, succeeding Scott Penney, whose steadfast service has left an enduring impact.Honoring Scott Penney and Welcoming Concetta Theros as Board PresidentAs we welcome these new leaders, we also extend our deepest gratitude to Scott Penney, who has served as Board President with vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the mission. Scott has played an instrumental role in shaping our programs and partnerships, and we thank him for his legacy of leadership.Succeeding him is Concetta Theros, a long-serving board member and Vice President Market Manager at Valley Bank. With a deep understanding of both the financial sector and community engagement, Concetta brings compassion, strategic thinking, and a collaborative spirit to her new role as Board President. Her leadership will be vital as Speak Up for Kids continues to expand direct services for foster children and families across Palm Beach County.Welcoming Jessica Cecere: A Champion for Nonprofit ExcellenceJessica Cecere brings over 35 years of nonprofit leadership experience, having most recently served as the CEO of Nonprofits First, Inc. An accomplished executive, community advocate, and governance expert, Jessica has served on more than a dozen boards and is well known for her dedication to community empowerment. She is a recipient of the 2022 Women in Leadership Award and the 2022 Leadership Palm Beach County Presidents Award, recognizing her tireless advocacy and leadership in the nonprofit sector.Welcoming Les Langberg: A Visionary Strategist with HeartLes Langberg joins the board with a nationally recognized background in business strategy and marketing innovation. Founder of Langberg & Co., he has advised executives from Crayola, Hallmark, Michelin, and more, helping organizations unlock growth through thoughtful strategic planning. Les also has a strong personal commitment to children’s advocacy, having served as a Guardian ad Litem in Florida and North Carolina, and as a mentor with Take Stock in Children.A Shared Commitment to Children“This is a moment of strength and unity for Speak Up for Kids,” said Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director. “With Jessica and Les joining our board and Concetta stepping into the role of President, we are surrounded by leadership that deeply understands what it means to advocate, to act with integrity, and to stand up for the vulnerable. This board reflects the future we envision for every child in Palm Beach County: one filled with unwavering support and the power of community.”Speak Up for Kids remains committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity to flourish. The leadership transitions and board appointments mark an exciting new chapter in fulfilling that promise.About Speak Up for KidsFounded in 2008, Speak Up for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that champions the rights of children in foster care across Palm Beach County. Through strategic advocacy, program support, and community collaboration, the organization ensures that every child is provided with the nurturing care, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive.To learn more or get involved, visit www.speakupforkidspbc.org

