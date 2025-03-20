Speak Up for Kids Hosts Denim & Diamonds Gala to Support Foster Children in Palm Beach County

Denim & Diamonds: Sparkle for a Cause – April 26th at PGA Marriott!

Speak Up for Kids hosts the Denim & Diamonds Gala on April 26, 2025, to support foster children with an evening of philanthropy, entertainment, and impact

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dazzle at the most spectacular event of the season! Speak Up for Kids proudly presents the Denim & Diamonds Gala, a night of Western charm, timeless elegance, and meaningful impact, happening on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the luxurious PGA Marriott in Palm Beach Gardens.Every shimmering detail of this event reflects the power of giving. Whether attendees sparkle in their brightest diamonds or keep it cool in classic denim, their presence will help create brighter futures for foster children right here in our community.This unforgettable evening features live entertainment, gourmet dining, dancing, and exclusive silent auction opportunities—all in support of Speak Up for Kids' mission to advocate for and uplift children in need. It’s a night of elegance, generosity, and lasting impact that you won’t want to miss!Honoring Advocacy & LeadershipThe Lifetime of Advocacy Award will be presented to County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, a founding force behind Speak Up for Kids and a steadfast advocate for children in foster care. His dedication to child welfare has shaped the future of countless children, making him a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.The event is chaired by Jodie Arnold, a dedicated advocate and business leader, with Denise LeClair Robbins, a committed philanthropist, serving as the Honorary Chair.Sponsorship & Ticket InformationSponsorships Available! Looking to elevate your brand while making a real impact? This is your chance! Sponsorship packages offer premium visibility and exclusive event perks while directly supporting local foster children. https://speakupforkidspbc.org/gala-sponsorship-page 💎 Tickets & Tables 💎 $175 per person or $1,500 for a table of ten. Secure your spot for this unforgettable night! https://speakupforkidspbc1.ddock.gives/?givingPageId=b2bea350-9106-4225-9412-b61850a2c8bd Silent Auction Donations Welcome!Want to showcase your business while supporting a great cause? Donate an item to our silent auction and connect with an audience of community leaders and philanthropists."Denim brings the comfort, diamonds bring the shine, and together, we bring hope! ✨ This isn’t just a gala—it’s a chance to turn generosity into impact. Every ticket, every sponsorship, and every auction bid helps rewrite the story for foster kids in our community. So throw on your denim, add some sparkle, and let’s make magic happen!" — Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director, Speak Up for KidsProceeds from the Denim & Diamonds Gala will directly support local foster children, providing them with the advocacy, stability, and opportunities they deserve. Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship secured, and every auction item bid on helps transform lives.📩 For sponsorships, tickets, or silent auction donations, contact Traci or Coleen at info@speakupforkidspbc.org.About Speak Up for KidsSpeak Up for Kids is dedicated to ensuring every foster child in Palm Beach County has access to advocacy, stability, and essential resources. By funding critical services and programs, Speak Up for Kids empowers children to thrive and reach their full potential.🌐 Visit www.speakupforkidspbc.org for more information.

