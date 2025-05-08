AOHi Launches the Starship Pro 310W: The Game-Changing Powerful 20,000mAh Power Bank

Game-changing 310W Power Bank Charges Laptops, Phones, and Tablets Simultaneously at Full Speed

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AOHi , an independent brand of Aohai technology(stock code: 002993), today announced the launch of its Starship Pro 310W - the world’s first 20,000mAh power bank with a staggering 310W output, now live on Indiegogo . This game-changing power bank delivers wall-outlet-level charging speeds in a portable package.Why It Matters:Most power banks max out at 100W or less, forcing users to choose between charging speed and versatility at a time. The Starship Pro 310W shatters those limits with:310W total output – Charge a 16" MacBook Pro (140W) + iPad Pro + iPhone simultaneously at full speed, or even charge two 16" MacBook Pro.180W ultra-fast recharging speed – allows the power bank itself to recharge from 0-80% in just 25 minutes (0-100% in 60 minutes), compared to the 3-6 hours required by conventional power banks.Smart LED dashboard – Real-time monitoring of power flow and safety statusTSA-friendly design – Compact enough for carry-ons (FAA-compliant 99.5Wh)"The Starship Pro 310W is like having a wall charger that fits in your backpack," said [Mu Yi], AOHi’s Chief Executive Officer. "Whether you’re a digital nomad, creative pro, or just tired of dead devices, this is the last power bank you’ll ever need."Limited-Time Opportunity:Available exclusively through Indiegogo, early backers can secure the Starship Pro 310W at 47% off ($89) for a limited time.Availability:Exclusive Indiegogo campaign live now at:

