World's First Splicable 2-in-1 Charging & Data Storage Cable Launches on Kickstarter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing AOHi MagFlash, the latest innovation in design and engineering for cable-management from pioneering producer of charging and storage devices, AOHi. The world’s first 2-in-1 Charging & Data Storage cable set features an innovative length adjustment system, allowing users to turn a handy 5cm keychain into a 3.3 meters long cable ecosystem.
"We've been brainstorming ways to simplify users' charging and storage needs across various scenarios, aiming to reduce the stress of choosing from too many options and accessory costs.” says Mu Yi, the General Manager at AOHi, “Today, we're excited to unveil The Future MagFlash Cable Set. It's the first fast-charging cable with built-in storage, extendable up to 3.3 meters. This innovation eliminates the need for separate purchases of USB flash drives and charging cables, or the hassle of carrying multiple accessories."
Features of AOHi MagFlash
●PD 3.1 240W Super Fast Charging: Supporting up to 240W of charging power, AOHi MagFlash can charge a MacBook Pro 16" to 56% in just 30 minutes, easily meeting the charging needs of all devices.
●Massive Storage Capacity: With a high-capacity storage of 512GB, AOHi MagFlash fully meets various personalized storage needs. Whether one is working, creating, studying, or gaming, AOHi The Future Magflash will serve as a data library, keeping users away from data storage anxiety.
●Speed Ahead with USB 3.2 Gen2: AOHi MagFlash supports USB 3.2 Gen2 high-speed transfer specification with read and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, approximately 10 times faster than a standard external hard disk (approximately 100MB/s). This means AOHi MagFlash takes only 1 second to transfer a 1GB file, perfectly suited to the high-speed access requirements of video creators or professional photographers.
●Customizable Cable Lengths: AOHi MagFlash is the world's first splicable charging cable with a storage function, allowing users to freely DIY the cable length to meet the needs of different scenarios. The cable set reaches its ultimate length through three integral segments: The USB-C to USB-C Short Cable (0.6ft), the USB-C to USB-C Extension Cable (4.2ft), and the Spring Cable (6.2ft).
●Lightweight and Durable for Peace of Mind: The soft material cable and hard shell provide resistance to drops and bumps, making AOHi MagFlash easy to carry whether users are shooting or working outdoors.
●E-MARKER Chip for Secure Usage. This advanced chip enables optimal power flow, efficiently adjusting the current to meet the specific requirements of any device. This not only serves as a solution for a quick charging, but also prevents potential damage due to overcharging or overheating.
Availability
The AOHi MagFlash Cable Set is ready for pre-orders on Kickstarter now. The single set hits an all-time-low price of $109 exclusively for all backers on the campaign's first day. Following this, the price will increase to $119 for the single set.
About the company
AOHi is an innovative charging and storage enterprise founded in 2004. It has 20 years of experience in the production and development of charging and storage equipment and has a full-link product production system of design, R&D, production, testing and sales. The company adheres to the brand concept of "To Charge, To Explore" with an everlasting pursuit of high-performance charging equipment exploration.
Through crowdfunding initiatives launched between 2023 and 2024 alone, the company secured $900,000 in funding and delivered its catalog to 5000+ satisfied customers worldwide.
Cathy Zeng
