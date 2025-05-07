Jack Canfield Inducted into The International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Jack Canfield International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Jack Canfield’s commitment to helping others in personal and professional development is unprecedented; we felt it paramount to present him with the award: President’s Award for Success Principles.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is thrilled to announce that Jack Canfield has been inducted into the IOFP, in receiving the President’s Award for Success Principles. Founder of the billion-dollar Chicken Soup for the Soul™ publishing empire, he’s a Pioneer and Legend in the Field of Personal Development and Peak Performance.Jack is an in-demand speaker who has brought stadiums of 50,000+ to their feet, cheering his message of The Success Principles — inspiring teams and individuals to achieve greater success in everything they do by taking on greater challenges, up-leveling their efforts, strategic alliances, relationships, attitudes, behaviors, and more. As an advisor to some of the world’s most prominent organizations, industries from healthcare, manufacturing, direct sales, real estate, higher education, and many others have experienced positive and profound change due to implementing Jack’s strategies.In 2015, Success Magazine named Jack Canfield one of it’s “Top 25 Most Influential” leaders in the personal development field, along with other world-famous names such as Oprah Winfrey, Wayne Dyer, Deepak Chopra, Steve Harvey, Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, Sheryl Sandberg and more.He has also been a featured guest on 1,000+ radio and television programs, national magazines, popular blogs, and award-winning podcasts.“Jack Canfield’s commitment to help others in personal and professional development is unprecedented; we felt it was paramount to present him with the award: President’s Award for Success Principles. He aligns perfectly with IOFP’s values of empowerment, growth, and positive change,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP members collaborate on meaningful projects, contributing their expertise to drive positive change in their industries and communities. Through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, IOFP provides a platform for thought leaders to share insights, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact. For more information visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on IOFP initiatives and for media inquires, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com

