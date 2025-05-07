Harvey Deutschendorf Newest Member of The International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Harvey Deutschendorf International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 25 years dedicated to studying and applying emotional intelligence (EI), Harvey has become a transformative force in personal development and leadership growth. His exceptional ability to distill complex EI theories into simple, actionable insights that people can immediately use to improve communication, build strong relationships, and lead more effectively in every sphere of life. Raised in a challenging and abusive environment, Harvey used emotional intelligence to reshape his own life, turning adversity into empowerment. His story, infused with authenticity and resilience, allows him to forge deep connections with diverse audiences, from C-suite executives and team members to entrepreneurs and emerging leaders.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is proud to announce the addition of Harvey Deutschendorf to its prestigious network of visionary leaders, whose knowledge will be a guiding light for other members, all looking to create a movement and change lives.“I’m deeply honored to join the International Order of Fantastic Professionals,” said Harvey. “To be recognized among such inspiring leaders is both humbling and energizing; I look forward to collaborating with this dynamic community to continue spreading the life-changing power of emotional intelligence.”Harvey’s insights have been featured on CNBC and in The Washington Post, Toronto Star, Reader’s Digest, Toastmasters International, and even in literature featured in Turkish Airlines in-flight reading materials. As a prolific contributor to Fast Company with over 155 articles—several ranked in the year’s top 10 most viewed—he continues to shape the conversation on emotional intelligence and human potential. A TEDx speaker at Beacon Street, Boston, MA, Harvey is also the author of "The Other Kind of Smart and Emotional Intelligence Game Changers: 101 Ways to Win at Work + Life." He is a certified Jack Canfield Train the Trainer instructor licensed to administer EQ-i 2.0 and EQ 360 Multi-Rater assessments. In 2015, Trust Across America honored him as one of the Top 100 Thought Leaders in Trust.“Harvey Deutschendorf brings not only insight, but heart to the world of emotional intelligence,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , president and CEO of the IOFP. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the IOFP, where his work aligns perfectly with our mission of fostering excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact.”The IOFP is thrilled to have Harvey Deutschendorf among its esteemed members and looks forward to supporting his continued mission to elevate lives through emotional intelligence.To learn more about Harvey Deutschendorf and his work, visit the following website:About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a worldwide network of exceptional leaders committed to excellence, collaboration, and creating lasting impact. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members share a unified dedication to innovation and to addressing the most critical challenges facing our world today. Discover more at www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Harvey Deutschendorf and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

