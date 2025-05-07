Oregon SAR Coordinator Highlights Partnership at Spring Conference

North Bend, OR - As part of the League of Oregon Cities (LOC) 2025 Spring Conference, Oregon’s State Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator, Scott Lucas, was invited to speak at a special tour hosted by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend. The Spring Conference drew more than 300 city officials, sponsors, and speakers to North Bend on May 1–2 to celebrate LOC’s 100th anniversary.

Lucas joined approximately 45 city councilors and mayors from across Oregon at the Air Station, where he provided an overview of the State SAR Program and its close collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard in search and rescue operations. His remarks emphasized the critical nature of interagency coordination in responding to emergencies and reaching people in need across Oregon’s diverse and often remote landscapes.

“It was a privilege to speak about how our state and federal teams work hand-in-hand to save lives,” said Lucas. “The Coast Guard is a vital partner in Oregon’s search and rescue system, and it was a pleasure to share that story with so many engaged local leaders.”

During the visit, Lucas had the opportunity to connect individually with local officials from Detroit, Hermiston, Fossil, Molalla, Rogue River, and Paisley. Discussions centered around strengthening local SAR capacity, improving coordination, and fostering relationships that support emergency preparedness across jurisdictions.

The tour offered attendees a behind-the-scenes look at Coast Guard operations and served as a meaningful reminder of the partnerships that underpin effective emergency response in Oregon.

For more information about Oregon’s Search and Rescue Program, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oem/hazardsprep/Pages/Search-and-Rescue.aspx