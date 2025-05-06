Senate Bill 226 Printer's Number 0179
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 226
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD, DUSH, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions.
Memo Subject
Requiring the Pennsylvania School Board Association to be Subject to the Right-to-Know Law
Actions
|0179
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
Generated 05/06/2025 09:32 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.