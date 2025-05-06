Submit Release
Senate Bill 226 Printer's Number 0179

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 226

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD, DUSH, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject

Requiring the Pennsylvania School Board Association to be Subject to the Right-to-Know Law

Actions

0179 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 3, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

Generated 05/06/2025 09:32 PM

