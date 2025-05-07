Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.6.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Paul Henderson, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California African American Museum Board of Directors. Henderson has been the Executive Director at the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability since 2017. He was a Senior Policy Advisor with Biden for President in 2020. Henderson was the Deputy Chief of Staff in the San Francisco Mayor’s Office from 2011 to 2017. He held multiple positions at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office from 1995 to 2011, including Chief of Administration, Co-Manager of the Trial Division, and Trial Attorney. Henderson is a Founding Board Member of the Warner Music Group Social Justice Fund and Art Like Me, and a member of the San Francisco Bar Association. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Tulane University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Henderson is a Democrat.

Sinar Lomeli, of San Marcos, has been appointed to the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Lomeli has been Counseling Faculty at MiraCosta College since 2016. She was an Adjunct Counselor and Instructor at Rio Honda College from 2014 to 2016. Lomeli was an Adjunct Counselor and Instructor at Norco College from 2014 to 2016. She earned a Master of Science degree in Guidance and Counseling from California State University, San Bernardino and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Lomeli is a member of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality. This position requires Senate confirmation. and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lomeli is a Democrat.

Desirea Haggard, of Pinon Hills, has been appointed to the Board of Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists. Haggard has been the Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental at Unacem North America since 2024. She was the Vice President of Environmental at the CalPortland Company from 2009 to 2024. Haggard was an Environmental Engineer at TXI Riverside Cement from 2004 to 2009. She earned a Master of Science degree in Chemical and Environmental Engineering from the University of California, Riverside and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Irvine. Haggard is a member of the Women in Mining California Chapter. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Haggard is registered without party preference.

Christina Wong, of Chico, has been reappointed to the Board of Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists, where she has served since 2021. Wong has been a Self-Employed Psychotherapist since 2024. Wong was the Senior Program Coordinator at the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency from 2002 to 2024. She was a Mental Health Therapist at the Butte County Probation Department from 2008 to 2020. Wong was the Master of Social Work Coordinator at the University of Alabama School of Social Work from 1993 to 1997. She was the Dean of Student Affairs at Hong Kong Shue Yan University from 1993 to 1997. She earned a Master of Social Work degree from University of Hull and a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Hong Kong Shue Yan University. Wong is a member of the National Association of Social Workers. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wong is a Democrat.

David Rabbitt, of Petaluma, has been reappointed to the Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission, where he has served since 2013. Rabbitt has been the District Two County Supervisor on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors since 2011 and an Independent Architect since 1997. He was a Member of the Petaluma City Council from 2006 to 2011. Rabbit was a Project Architect at Donald K. Olsen, AIA & Associates from 1985 to 1997. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rabbitt is a Democrat.

Vincent Wells, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission, where he has served since 2021. Wells has been the President of the United Professional Firefighters of Contra Costa County Local 1230 since 2008. He was a Fire Captain and Paramedic at Contra Costa Fire Protection District from 1997 to 2020. Wells was a Firefighter and Paramedic at the Fairfield Fire Department from 1995 to 1997. He served in the United States Air Force from 1985 to 1992. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Wells is a Democrat.

Debra Garnes, of Rio Dell, has been reappointed to the Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission, where she has served since 2021. Garnes has been Mayor of the City of Rio Dell since 2019. Garnes was an Operational and Certified First Response Instructor from 2001 to 2003. She held several positions at the Rancho Seco Nuclear Generation Station in the Sacramento Municipal Utility District from 1990 to 2002, including Hazardous Materials Technician and Specialist, Hazardous Materials First Responder, Asbestos and Lead Decommissioning Technician, and Senior Utility Clerk. Garnes was Fleet Payroll Supervisor at KLLM Trucking from 1989 to 1990. She was an Associate at the Ranco Seco Nuclear Generation Station in the Sacramento Municipal Utility District from 1988 to 1989. Garnes was a United States Navy Petty Officer Second Class, Gunnersmate Guns for the United States Navy from 1981 to 1985. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garnes is a Democrat.

Cindy Silva, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission, where she has served since 2017. Silva has served as a Councilmember for the City of Walnut Creek since 2006. She was Mayor of the City of Walnut Creek from 2022 to 2023, 2018 to 2019, 2012 to 2013, and 2010 to 2011. She was the Owner of Eisley Silva Communications from 1987 to 2016. Silva was Sales Communication Manager at PeopleSoft from 2001 to 2004. She was Manager of International Proposals and Start-up Training at AirTouch Communications from 1993 to 1995. Silva was Senior Vice President of Product Development at Alamo Learning Systems from 1985 to 1987. She was the Owner of Eisley Communications Inc. from 1979 to 1985. Silva was a Management Newsletter Editor at the Southern California Gas Company from 1979 to 1980. She was a Project Associate at Systema Corporation from 1978 to 1979. Silva was Managing Editor at the California Dental Association from 1976 to 1978. She is the President of the League of California Cities, Statewide Board Member of the League of California Cities, and member of the Hospice East Bay Board of Directors. Silva earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Silva is registered without party preference.