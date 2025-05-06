Attorney General Chief Deputy Leif Olson Nominated for U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa

DES MOINES—Today, President Donald Trump announced Chief Deputy Attorney General Leif Olson’s nomination to serve as United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response:

“I am glad that the President nominated Leif Olson, who will work hard as U.S. Attorney to uphold our laws and Constitution as a prosecutor,” said Attorney General Bird. “He supports our law enforcement and will work to keep Iowans safe and protect victims of crime. Leif brings leadership, knowledge, and passion for the rule of law to this new position."

“I’m humbled by President Donald Trump’s nomination,” said Olson. “I’m also grateful to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst for their endorsements. The opportunity to serve Iowa and our Nation is a blessing.”

