House Bill 433 Printer's Number 1300

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors CURRY, PIELLI, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, CERRATO, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, GUENST, GIRAL, GALLAGHER, PROBST, KHAN, MADDEN, WAXMAN, STEELE, OTTEN, KENYATTA, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, KINKEAD, HOHENSTEIN, O'MARA, DEASY, BOYD, BOROWSKI, FIEDLER, PARKER, SHUSTERMAN, GREEN, NEILSON, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. MILLER, HANBIDGE, HOWARD, CIRESI, MEHAFFIE, SCHWEYER, SCHLOSSBERG, MATZIE, SCOTT, CONKLIN, K.HARRIS, SALISBURY, ISAACSON, TAKAC, POWELL

Short Title An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for coverage for mammographic examinations and breast imaging.

Memo Subject Diagnostic Breast Imaging

Generated 05/06/2025 07:32 PM

