Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,336 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1301

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

D. WILLIAMS, SOLOMON, GILLEN, WATRO, McNEILL, HANBIDGE, WAXMAN, JAMES, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, DONAHUE, VENKAT, PIELLI, MERSKI, MALAGARI, PROBST, PICKETT, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, KENYATTA, MAYES, BANTA, HADDOCK, NEILSON, KHAN, RIVERA, K.HARRIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GALLAGHER, DOUGHERTY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veterans' pensions and benefits, further providing for blind veteran's pension and for amputee and paralyzed veteran's pension.

Memo Subject

Pension Increase for Blind, Amputee, and Paralyzed Veterans

Generated 05/06/2025 07:32 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1301

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more