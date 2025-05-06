House Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1301

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors D. WILLIAMS, SOLOMON, GILLEN, WATRO, McNEILL, HANBIDGE, WAXMAN, JAMES, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, DONAHUE, VENKAT, PIELLI, MERSKI, MALAGARI, PROBST, PICKETT, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, KENYATTA, MAYES, BANTA, HADDOCK, NEILSON, KHAN, RIVERA, K.HARRIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GALLAGHER, DOUGHERTY

Short Title An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veterans' pensions and benefits, further providing for blind veteran's pension and for amputee and paralyzed veteran's pension.

Memo Subject Pension Increase for Blind, Amputee, and Paralyzed Veterans

Generated 05/06/2025 07:32 PM

