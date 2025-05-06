Submit Release
House Bill 1062 Printer's Number 1157

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

MARKOSEK, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, GIRAL, KUZMA, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, KAZEEM, MADDEN, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, KINKEAD, CIRESI, DEASY, DOUGHERTY, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG

Short Title

An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in neighborhood blight reclamation and revitalization, providing for State blight data collection system; and establishing the Property Maintenance Code Serious Violations Registry and the Property Maintenance Code Serious Violations Registry Account.

Memo Subject

Blighted Property Database

Generated 05/06/2025 07:32 PM

