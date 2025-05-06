Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,339 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 818 Printer's Number 1296

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

BIZZARRO, GIRAL, PIELLI, CONKLIN, KHAN, SANCHEZ, T. DAVIS, HILL-EVANS, POWELL, SCHLOSSBERG, DONAHUE, HADDOCK, NEILSON, MERSKI, CIRESI, FREEMAN, OTTEN, HOHENSTEIN, DEASY, O'MARA, STEELE, GREEN, MADDEN

Short Title

An Act providing for the establishment of first-time homebuyer savings accounts for first-time homebuyers in this Commonwealth; establishing the First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program and the First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Fund; and imposing duties on the Treasury Department.

Memo Subject

First Time Homebuyers Savings Account

Generated 05/06/2025 07:32 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 818 Printer's Number 1296

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more