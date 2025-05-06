House Bill 1103 Printer's Number 1224
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors
CEPHAS, TWARDZIK, HILL-EVANS, POWELL, GUZMAN, WAXMAN, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, McANDREW, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HANBIDGE, MAYES, CERRATO, WARREN, PARKER
Short Title
An Act amending Title 7 (Banks and Banking) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in mortgage loan industry licensing and consumer protection, further providing for definitions and for powers conferred on certain licensees engaged in the mortgage loan business; and making repeals.
Memo Subject
Discount Points on Mortgages
Generated 05/06/2025 07:32 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.