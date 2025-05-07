Bath Garden Center Offers Colorful, Nature-Inspired Gift Options for Mother’s Day

Seasonal flowers, boutique gifts, and a wide selection of roses are now available for Mother’s Day shoppers.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center (BGC) has announced the arrival of its full range of Mother’s Day offerings, featuring a curated selection of boutique gifts, blooming annuals, and new seasonal arrivals for home gardeners and plant lovers.Visitors to the garden center will find a variety of bright and colorful plants, including hanging baskets, perennial varieties, and a colorful range of garden vegetables. This year’s collection emphasizes natural beauty and utility, giving customers options catering to aesthetic and practical gardening preferences.The boutique section has also been refreshed with unique, hand-picked gift items that pair well with BGC’s plant offerings. This allows shoppers to assemble thoughtful, themed gifts in one stop. The selection reflects their continued focus on offering meaningful items for seasonal celebrations.Roses–traditionally one of the most sought-after gifts for Mother’s Day–have also arrived. Customers can browse available varieties in person or order them online through BGC’s website. With its fully stocked seasonal inventory, BGC is prepared to meet the needs of early and last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers. Bath Garden Center encourages exploring various options while supplies last.BGC is located in Fort Collins and has served the Northern Colorado community for decades. It focuses on local growing, seasonal sustainability, and a commitment to quality plants and products. Mother’s Day selections will remain available through the holiday weekend. Customers are encouraged to visit the BGC website for more information on availability or to order online.About the Company: Bath Garden Center & Nursery , a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.