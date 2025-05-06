Can you go to jail for missing jury duty? Here’s what California law says

“If you continue to not go to jury duty, you can be held in contempt of court,” according to Shouse California Law Group. This could result in a fine of up to $1,500, up to five days of jail time, or even both, the Southern California law firm said on its website. However, Corren said penalties can be waived based on an individual’s circumstances, as allowed under California law.

