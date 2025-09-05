California Supreme Court Overturns Death Sentence in Orange County Gang Case

The California Supreme Court on August 28 reversed the death sentence of Jason Alejandro Aguirre, ruling that changes in state law governing gang enhancements invalidated the basis for his capital punishment. The unanimous decision among the concurring justices affirms Aguirre’s murder and attempted murder convictions but removes the death penalty and all gang-related findings.

