Experience the 60th Annual ACM Awards with Jack Daniel’s Cocktails, All-Screen Viewing and Prohibition-Era Vibes at One of North Texas’s Most Unique Venues

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Daniel’s presents the ACM Watch Party at Red Phone Booth in The Colony in honor of country music’s biggest night on Thursday, May 8th. Red Phone Booth is located at Grandscape in The Colony (5774 Grandscape Blvd Suite 100, The Colony, TX 75056) -- just a few miles from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas where the awards are taking place.Jack Daniel’s and Red Phone Booth, known for its elegant 1920’s Prohibition-era style and award-winning craft cocktails, are pulling out all the stops to celebrate country music's biggest night with Southern charm and sophisticated style.The watch party is free and open to the public with doors open at 4 p.m., and the live broadcast beginning at 6 p.m., displayed on every screen throughout Red Phone Booth. Guests will also enjoy a specialty Jack Daniel’s cocktail menu featuring the Official Jack Daniel’s ACM Cocktail, Red Carpet entrance, Step & Repeat photo opportunities and exclusive swag giveaways. Attire for the evening will be boots, bling and country chic at its best.The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards is celebrating its 60th year as one of the genre’s most prestigious honors, recognizing excellence in country music performance, songwriting and production. Hosted by the legendary Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will be broadcast live on Prime Video, bringing together the biggest stars and unforgettable performances fans wait all year for.Crafted in Lynchburg, Tennessee since 1866, Jack Daniel’s is one of the most iconic whiskey brands in the world. Known for its smooth character and distinctive charcoal-mellowed flavor, Jack Daniel’s has long been a symbol of American craftsmanship and tradition. With deep roots in music culture, the brand proudly supports artists and events that celebrate authenticity, storytelling and the spirit of community.Red Phone Booth is a luxurious, speakeasy-inspired lounge, offering an unparalleled atmosphere of elegance, expertly crafted cocktails and world-class service. Red Phone Booth is committed to providing an exclusive experience, bringing together the best of vintage glamour with contemporary style. The ambiance, evoking the speakeasy culture of the Prohibition-era, is the perfect setting to watch Nashville’s brightest stars shine.Red Phone Booth’s goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest’s expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow for Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.While this event is open to the public, capacity is limited. Early arrival is strongly encouraged. For more information about the Red Phone Booth, visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com . This is a 21 and over event.ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH:Red Phone Booth features a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway as the venue showcases an exquisite design that includes vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance.Red Phone Booth offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400+ spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Guests have come to expect the finest attention to detail that provides for exceptional cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices. In addition, Red Phone Booth offers an extensive selection of 200+ selections from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor.With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth offers an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail and small plate. While the exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.Red Phone Booth is known for its exclusive member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits’ history from key leaders in the industry. For more information about memberships or private events, please visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com ABOUT JACK DANIEL'S:Jack Daniel’s has been crafted in Lynchburg, Tennessee, since 1866, making it America’s oldest registered distillery. With a commitment to quality and tradition, Jack Daniel’s is recognized around the world for its smooth Tennessee Whiskey and deep ties to music, culture, and community. Please drink responsibly. For more information, visit www.JackDaniels.com

