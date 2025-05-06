May 6, 2025 - Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares Announce Investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares Announce Investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares today expressed outrage over reports that Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is investigating three male students who complained about the presence of a biological female in the boys' locker room. Reports indicate that the female student, who identifies as male, used her cell phone to record the reaction of male students after she entered the boys' locker room. Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares also announced that Attorney General Miyares will investigate the school division’s conduct.

“It’s deeply concerning to read reports of yet another incident in Loudoun County schools where members of the opposite sex are violating the privacy of students in locker rooms. Even more alarming, the victims of this violation are the ones being investigated—this is beyond belief. I’ve asked Attorney General Miyares to investigate this situation immediately so that every student’s privacy, dignity and safety are upheld. Students who express legitimate concerns about sharing locker rooms with individuals of the opposite biological sex should not be subjected to harassment or discrimination claims. Two years ago, my administration issued model policies that (1) unless federal law requires otherwise, require students to use the locker room corresponding to their sex, and (2) require parental notification if a student is permitted to use a locker room that differs from their biological sex and allow parents to opt their child out and use alternative facilities. Parental rights are not negotiable,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“This is just the latest example of what happens when school boards disregard common sense. The safety, dignity, and privacy of every student in Virginia should be non-negotiable. This is about safety and privacy, not political correctness — and it’s time Loudoun County recognized that,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

# # #