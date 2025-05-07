Bobby Dee Presents 'My Platinum Playlist' A Star-Studded 2000s R&B & Hip Hop Celebration at The Greek Theatre

A Nostalgic Night of Hits Featuring Iconic Artists from the 2000s Era

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hits that defined a generation are coming back to life on one unforgettable night! Bobby Dee, in collaboration with Justin Romo and The Greek Theatre, proudly presents “My Platinum Playlist” , a nostalgic celebration of early 2000s R&B and hip hop. The event takes place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.Curated for lovers of the platinum era, the concert features a stacked lineup of music legends, including:● Fabolous – “Make Me Better”● Ashanti – “Foolish”● Jeremih – “Down On Me”● Lloyd – “You”● Lumidee – “Never Leave You”● Mike Jones – “Back Then”● Nina Sky – “Move Ya Body”The evening will be hosted by the charismatic J. Valentino, guiding fans through hit after hit in one of LA’s most iconic open-air venues. Expect unforgettable moments, surprise guests, and nonstop vibes from the golden age of hip hop and R&B.“This is more than a concert—it’s a cultural moment,” says promoter Bobby Dee. “We’re bringing together legends and fans to relive the music that shaped the 2000s.”Tickets are available now at MyPlatinumPlaylist.com and through Ticketmaster.Event Details:Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025Venue: The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CADoors Open: 6:30 PM | Show Starts: 8:00 PMFor Media Inquiries & Press Credentials:Email: Patty@bobbydeepresents.comPhone: (917) 302-4736Follow @BobbyDeePresents and @MyPlatinumPlaylist on social media for updates, artist drops, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.###

