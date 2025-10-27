Lori Briley Fairchild: Inspiring Young Readers, While Championing Books That Reflect Every Child’s Story

Lori Briley Fairchild

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Briley Fairchild, author and dedicated literacy advocate, is committed to promoting the joy of reading and helping children see themselves in the stories they encounter. Through her Buddy and Panda Mysteries children’s series, in-school visits, and collaborations with literacy organizations, Fairchild actively engages students, reading to them and fostering a lifelong love of books.

“Children should read age-appropriate things. Offering a wide variety of books opens new worlds to them,” Fairchild explains.

Fairchild says when children see themselves reflected in the characters, they are more likely to connect with the story and continue reading. “Even children who do not play hockey, or do not know much about the sport, can learn a new perspective on this. Ninety percent of the boys who played hockey with my daughter did not know the challenges she faced. Through my books, I was able to highlight the highs and lows of girls playing traditional boys’ sports, and why this perspective matters for everyone.”

U.S. high school seniors’ reading scores have dropped to their lowest level since 1992, with widening gaps between top and low-performing students. Martin West of Harvard notes that while COVID-19 may have contributed, the decline reflects a long-term trend predating the pandemic. Fairchild notes that the way forward is providing children with age-appropriate books that reflect their experiences.

Fairchild believes presenting children with diverse books fosters empathy, understanding, and a stronger connection to reading. “It is important to offer children books that reflect who they are and what they are going through. Reading is a fundamental foundation for building strong, capable adults. When kids read, they get better at it, and it sparks a curiosity that extends into every part of life.”

In recognition of Banned Books Week, which took place October 5 to 11, 2025, Briley emphasizes the importance of giving children access to a wide range of age-appropriate and thought-provoking books. Providing these stories not only strengthens literacy skills but also allows children to safely explore new ideas and perspectives.

Through her advocacy, Fairchild continues to inspire educators, parents, and children alike, reinforcing that literacy is more than reading; it is the key to understanding, empathy, and growth.

Lori Briley Fairchild is an author and literacy advocate dedicated to promoting reading and representation for children. She collaborates with literacy organizations, conducts in-school readings, and writes books that highlight diverse experiences, aiming to ensure every child can see themselves in the stories they read.

