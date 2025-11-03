VISO LED Face Mask by Lumara sets a New Standard in Anti-Aging Skincare

Fighting the signs of aging doesn’t have to be complicated or costly. The VISO LED Face Mask delivers lasting results at home for clear, youthful skin.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumara continues to push innovation forward with VISO, a new LED face mask engineered to help reduce the appearance of aging, dark spots, and dullness. Harnessing the power of advanced red light therapy, VISO represents a major step in non-invasive skincare technology, restoring a youthful, radiant, and visibly healthier skin at home in just days.

Aging can cause a range of skin concerns, including sagging, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. The VISO LED Face Mask uses clinically backed red light wavelengths that penetrate deep into the dermis, stimulating natural cellular repair and collagen production. The result is smoother, brighter skin that looks and feels renewed.

Visible Results in Just Five Days

Within the first five days of consistent use, users report noticeable improvements in skin tone and texture. Red light energy works beneath the skin’s surface to accelerate cellular activity and promote collagen and elastin production. This process reduces inflammation, calms irritation, and helps minimize active breakouts, revealing a softer, clearer, and more luminous complexion.

As collagen and elastin fibers rebuild, fine lines and wrinkles become less visible, creating a smoother texture and even skin tone. Unlike harsh chemical treatments or invasive procedures, VISO offers a gentle, restorative approach that supports natural rejuvenation from within, making it a valuable addition to any skincare routine.

Backed by Science and Trusted by Experts

According to CNN, red light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation or low-level light therapy, works by stimulating chromophores in the skin. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jacob Beer explains, “This triggers an increase in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production and provides changes at the cellular and mitochondrial level. Depending on the wavelength, red light therapy has a myriad of dermatological benefits, including accelerating wound healing, increasing collagen, and decreasing inflammation.”

Celebrity facialist Vee Mistry adds, “Red light therapy helps soften fine lines and wrinkles, and your skin looks more rejuvenated overall.”

With such validation and expert endorsement, VISO is gaining attention as a breakthrough in at-home skincare technology. The mask is designed for all skin types and offers customizable light intensities to meet individual needs, whether targeting age spots, dullness, or inflammation.

“Aging happens, but looking your age doesn’t have to,” said Bill Wiedemann, Founder and CTO of Lumara. “VISO combines proven science with easy, daily use to reduce wrinkles, firm skin, and bring back that youthful glow.”

About Lumara Systems

Founded in 2016 by wellness technology pioneer Bill Wiedemann, Lumara Systems is a beauty tech company dedicated to delivering science-backed, effective, and safe skincare solutions. Its flagship product, the VISO LED Face Mask, merges advanced red light therapy with sleek, user-friendly design to help reduce wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of aging while promoting radiant, youthful skin for all skin types.

