Ink Different Launches Tattoo Apprenticeships in Charlotte with Ink Master Celebrity Tattoo Artist Al Fliction

Al Fliction's World Famous Tattoo Become A Tattoo Artist Al Fliction

Becoming A Tattoo Artist Made Possible in Charlotte with Ink Master Al Fliction and World Famous Tattoo

Charlotte just became one of the most exciting cities in the country to start your tattoo career.” — Paul-Anthony Surdi, Ink Different Tattoos

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship is proud to announce its latest expansion in Charlotte , teaming up with Ink Master star and industry icon Al Fliction, owner of the renowned Al Fliction’s World Famous Tattoo.Al Fliction isn’t just a Tattoo Artist—he’s a trailblazer, legend, and entrepreneur. With decades of experience and a global reputation for excellence, Al has been transforming skin into stunning artwork while managing his retail business of decades. Now, through this powerful new collaboration, he’s offering his wisdom and leadership to tattoo apprentices in Charlotte via Ink Different’s Master Mentorship and the Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeships.“Al Fliction brings more than skill—he brings vision, leadership, good vibes, and a deep commitment to helping others succeed,” shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. “Charlotte just became one of the most exciting cities in the country to start your tattoo career.”What Al Fliction’s World Famous Tattoo has to offer to tattoo apprentices?- Hands-on studio experience with one-on-one mentorship.- Access to two distinct learning tracks: the foundational Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeship and the elite-level Master Mentorship Program.- Education in tattoo technique, industry professionalism, shop etiquette, client communication, and portfolio development.- Mentorship from one of the most respected names in the tattoo world.When asked to share more, Paul-Anthony commented, “This is a unique opportunity to learn directly from a tattoo legend in a shop environment that is both professional and a ton of fun.”Applicants can apply by going to BecomeATattooArtist.com About Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different’s Tattoo Apprenticeship Program offers real apprenticeships inside real studios led by professional Tattoo Artists. Its mission is to ensure excellence and equal opportunities in the tattoo industry by helping tattoo shop owners find and train the best upcoming tattoo artists to join their team. The newly launched Master Mentorship Program features significantly established and celebrity Tattoo Artists like Al Fliction, Liz Cook, Kyle Dunbar, and many more, giving tattoo apprentices elite-level access to the best in the craft.

