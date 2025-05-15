4-Unit Apartment Building Sold in Fallbrook by Apartment Realty Group

228-34 N Pasadena Ave Fallbrook, CA 92028

A Value-Add 4-Unit Multifamily Property on Pasadena Ave in Fallbrook Has Sold for $1,130,000

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller in the sale of a 4-Unit Apartment Building in Fallbrook near the Downtown Area and the Camp Pendleton Entrance off Ammunition Rd. The property, located at 228-34 N Pasadena Ave, is in one of San Diego's highest demand rental markets within close proximity to local shops and restaurants. The asset consists of one (1) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom unit, and three (3) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom units including seven (7) off-street parking spots. The property is situated an 11,326sf lot including 2,700sf of rentable building space. Property amenities include onsite laundry and private yards for each unit."We procured multiple offers for this value-add 4-Unit property which ultimately sold to a local investor who plans a full reposition. Two of the four units were delivered vacant at closing allowing for immediate renovation," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $1,130,000.

