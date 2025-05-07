Philomaxcap CEO and GenH2 Executive Chairman Josh McMorrow Joins Siemens Energy North America President Rich Voorberg

GenH2-Becomes-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-Philomaxcap-AG OTC Logo

Powerhouse Pair will Discuss “Impact of Hydrogen in the Energy Transition and its Role in Carbon Neutrality” at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC)

OTC is one of the premier energy events in the world, and I’m honored to be joining Rich Voorberg to discuss the importance of hydrogen as a critical tool for hard-to-decarbonize industries” — Josh Morrow, Group CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. (a subsidiary of public listed Philomaxcap AG), a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that Josh McMorrow, Group CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2, will be a keynote speaker at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. McMorrow will be joined by Rich Voorberg, North American President of Siemens Energy , one of the world’s leading energy technology companies.The OTC, taking place at NRG Park in Houston from May 5 to May 8, 2025, is a collaboration of 13 non-profit sponsoring academic, scientific, and professional organizations that support the global energy sector. McMorrow and Voorberg will address the “impact of Hydrogen in the Energy Transition and its Role in Carbon Neutrality,” in a discussion moderated by Phaneendra Kondapi, Affiliate Professor at theColorado School of Mines.Driven by the tide of global energy transition, many oil and gas companies are setting net-zero emissions targets. Despite the current economic challenges, many are sustaining efforts to decarbonize their operations and value chains. The industry continues to innovate as it prepares to play a major role in the future energy landscape.“OTC is one of the premier energy events in the world, and I’m honored to be joining Rich Voorberg to discuss the importance of hydrogen as a critical tool for hard-to-decarbonize industries and applications,” said McMorrow. “I will be discussing the latest developments with GenH2’s zero-loss liquid hydrogen technology, which is helping enable the efficient use of hydrogen by eliminating the losses associated with liquid hydrogen during transfill, storage, and dispensing.”As keynote speakers, McMorrow and Voorberg will discuss the role and importance of hydrogen in the energy transition over the next decade and beyond. They will also highlight hydrogen’s role as part of an all-of-the-above solution in reducing carbon footprint in applications ranging from ammonia production to green fuels to highly reliable data centers.Earlier this month, GenH2 announced the deployment of its liquid hydrogen Controlled Storage system in a cutting-edge refueling station project in Texas for Hyroad Energy—a platform dedicated to decarbonizing long-haul transportation. The company’s flagship Controlled Storage system was also selected as a finalist in the ‘Technologies of Change’ category for the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards. As a Philomaxcap company, GenH2 is committed to delivering next-generation solutions that power a sustainable, hydrogen-driven future.For more information, please visit www.genh2.com About GenH2GenH2, a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA:HBD1), is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About Offshore Energy Excellence (OTC)OTC highlights the groundbreaking advancements in offshore energy, showcasing the industry's relentless drive for innovation. As global energy needs evolve, Waves of Innovation reflects OTC’s commitment to sustainable, cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of offshore energy.

