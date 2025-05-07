Weber Legal Nurse Consulting Observes National Women’s Health Month; Urges Women to Prioritize Their Health

Silvia Aninye, CEO Weber Legal Nurse Consulting Weber Legal Nurse Consulting

Weber Legal Nurse Consulting CEO observes women’s health month by sharing preventive measures for women with a genetic link to ovarian cancer, a link she has.

Women are often so busy with their daily lives that they ignore warning signs of ovarian cancer and other serious diseases.” — Silvia Aninye

PALMDALE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weber Legal Nurse Consulting is urging women to observe National Women’s Health Month with an action plan to stay healthy and fit; the key is prevention. Leading the effort at Weber is CEO Silvia Aninye, who has more than 20 years of nursing experience. This month Aninye is focusing her attention on ovarian cancer , a subject close to her heart. Aninye lost her mother to the disease and she knows that she is at risk because of that family link.Aninye has written articles on ovarian cancer and shares her knowledge in videos as well. She is educating women on warning signs of ovarian cancer.Persistent bloatingAbdominal or pelvic painChanges in bowel movementsUnexplained weight changesNausea and vomitingAninye says, “Women are often so busy with their daily lives that they ignore warning signs of ovarian cancer and other serious diseases. My mother initially ignored her pain. By the time she sought medical attention, she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. And that’s why I take preventive measures and urge other women to do so as well—especially if they have a mother, grandmother or sister who has had ovarian cancer.”The genetic factor should not be ignored. Though not routinely offered in annual exams, Aninye insists that her doctor provides her with an annual pelvic ultrasound and a 125 ovarian cancer blood test. Aninye says with her family link, these are preventative must-haves. And she encourages any woman with a genetic link to be an advocate for herself and push back if the tests are denied.About Silvia AninyeSilvia Aninye is the founder and CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting. She is a Certified Legal Nurse Consultant with 11 years of experience and a Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of experience. Aninye is also a certified mediator and FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Arbitrator.Aninye was born in Nigeria and later moved to Germany where she continued her higher education. She studied nursing at Mount St. Mary’s College in Los Angeles where she earned her nursing degree and passed her boards to become an RN. This year Aninye earned an MBA at the University of Phoenix.Aninye is fluent in English, German and Igbo.Aninye has written two books, “Defense Medical Exams: A Guide for Attorneys in The Use of Nurses” and “Defense Medical Exams Made Easy: A Painless Guide for LNCs” which is co-authored by Patricia W. Iyer.Aninye is an invited speaker at medical and legal conferences across the country. She is available for media interviews on a wide variety of medical topics.About Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, IncWeber Legal Nurse Consulting was founded in 2014 by RN Silvia Aninye. The firm has grown to over 75 LNCs and RNs nationwide who attend and report on Defense Medical Exams for plaintiff attorneys who represent clients in malpractice, personal injury and workers compensation lawsuits.The nurses serve as patient advocates during the DMEs. They make sure doctors follow strict state laws for what is and what is not permitted during these type of exams. Since it was founded Weber Legal Nurse Consulting nurses have attended more than 7,000Defense Medical Exams.The Legal Nurse Consultants and RNs are also available to serve as Medical Nurse Expert Witnesses in court.

