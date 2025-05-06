NEFT Vodka's Citywide Takeover During Miami’s Biggest Motorsport Weekend

NEFT Vodka’s Miami Spritz cocktail

From restaurants to retailers to hotels, NEFT Vodka was the spirit to be seen and sipped during the Magic City’s major racing event.

If Formula 1 is the pinnacle of speed and precision, NEFT Vodka is the afterparty in a barrel — smooth, bold, and impossible to ignore.” — Jeff Mahony

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka — the ultra-premium, two-ingredient vodka crafted in Austria and official partner of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team — had a major takeover moment in Miami during the city’s biggest motorsport event this weekend. Fusing high-octane energy with its smooth, signature spirit, NEFT Vodka delivered unforgettable moments from the track to the city streets. From integrated presence at the team's livery reveal with on-menu cocktail collaborations and retail takeovers across Miami, the vodka brand was the pulse of the racing lifestyle all weekend long.All eyes were on the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls cars and their special edition livery, unveiled in the pre-race event, as they tore through the Miami International Autodrome featuring NEFT Vodka’s iconic branding. The cars’ sleek design turned heads and cemented NEFT Vodka’s place at the intersection of motorsport and modern luxury. Off the track, NEFT Vodka Raised It Up by partnering with some of Miami’s most buzzworthy venues to serve up limited-edition cocktails that captured the spirit of the city and the race weekend.Retailers joined in on the action, with custom NEFT Vodka displays and in-store tastings at Total Wine & More and Grove Liquors locations across the city. Miami’s top bars, lounges, and restaurants, including Chimba, AC Hotel Wynwood, Arlo Hotel, Savage Lab, Casa Neos, Michael’s Genuine, and more, poured NEFT Vodka’s Miami Spritz all weekend long, creating moments that brought fans, tastemakers, and trendsetters together in celebration.“If Formula 1 is the pinnacle of speed and precision, NEFT Vodka is the afterparty in a barrel — smooth, bold, and impossible to ignore,” said Jeff Mahony, Chief Executive Officer at NEFT Vodka. “In Miami, we didn’t just raise the bar, we raised it up, from the circuit to the cocktails. You saw us in the livery, you tasted us in the glass, and you experienced us in every moment.”NEFT Vodka also curated a series of events and VIP experiences, giving cultural leaders, creative visionaries, and visitors a look into the bold spirit and craftsmanship behind the brand.To learn more about NEFT Vodka, visit www.neftvodka.com . Please don’t drink and drive.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

