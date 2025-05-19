NEFT Vodka Becomes Official Vodka of Silverstone, The Home of British Motorsport

Kicking off at the British Grand Prix MotoGP™, attendees will experience NEFT Vodka at settings across the venue, including trackside hospitality areas and the Silverstone paddocks

NEFT Vodka becomes Silverstone’s first-ever vodka partner.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , crafted in Austria, becomes the official vodka of Silverstone, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever vodka sponsor of the world-famous motorsport venue. This landmark partnership will see NEFT Vodka take centre stage at some of the UK’s most prestigious motorsport events, including the British Grand Prix MotoGP™, the 2025 Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix and the Silverstone Festival.As the official vodka sponsor of Silverstone, guests attending more than 40 Silverstone events annually will enjoy a premium experience, from exclusive two-storey NEFT bars to specially curated cocktail menus, NEFT Vodka will be at the heart of the action, providing a sophisticated yet approachable drink offering to motorsport fans and guests throughout the venue.“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Silverstone,” said Jeff Mahony, NEFT Vodka CEO. “Motorsport isn’t just about speed—it’s about precision, passion and those moments when everything just clicks. That’s exactly how we see NEFT Vodka. We’re already deep in the racing world with our partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, and this just feels like the perfect next step. At NEFT, we believe the best things come from simplicity and craftsmanship—something Silverstone embodies by bringing fans together around a shared love for the sport. Every race is a moment to savour, and we’re here to raise a glass to those who know how to enjoy the ride.”Kicking off at the British Grand Prix MotoGP™ (23 - 25 May), the UK round of the world's premier motorcycle racing championship, attendees will experience NEFT Vodka at settings across the venue, including trackside hospitality areas and the Silverstone paddocks, where the brand will feature on bespoke cocktail menus designed to elevate the overall fan experience. Whether enjoying a drink in the VIP suites or relaxing at the trackside bars, NEFT Vodka will bring a touch of luxury to every moment, adding a new level of enjoyment for motorsport enthusiasts.“At Silverstone, delivering exceptional customer experiences is at the core of everything we do,” said Nick Read, Chief Commercial Officer at Silverstone. “Our collaboration with NEFT Vodka allows us to elevate those experiences—offering our guests not just the thrill of exhilarating track action, but also the sophistication and comfort they expect from every aspect of their visit. Whether enjoying the electrifying atmosphere trackside or relaxing in our exclusive hospitality areas, guests can look forward to a seamless blend of excitement and elegance and this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing every guest’s journey with us.”With a focus on simplicity and quality, NEFT Vodka is crafted in Austria with just two ingredients–Alpine spring water and ancient grains of rye–offering a smooth, premium experience.Fans can expect to see the brand in full force across the motorsport calendar throughout the year.For more details about NEFT Vodka, which can be purchased at select retailers including, Selfridges, The Bottle Club and Nisa, visit: neftvodka.com/enENJOY RESPONSIBLY.©2025 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Please don’t drink and drive.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

