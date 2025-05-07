FineCraft Contractors and Ratcliffe Architects Restore Bar at Señor Tequila’s in Time for Cinco de Mayo

Senor Tequilas - reopened for Cinco De Mayo

The refreshed dining and bar space features custom shelving, LED lighting, and bold finishes—ready to serve guests in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Señor Tequila’s is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences, and this bar renovation helped to refine that vision. We developed designs for a space bursting with energy and atmosphere.” — Ashley Roe, AIA, LEED AP, Associate Principal at Ratcliffe Architects

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FineCraft Contractors , Inc., in collaboration with Ratcliffe Architects, is proud to announce the successful completion of the newly restored bar at Señor Tequila’s in Germantown, a beloved community destination known for its authentic Mexican cuisine and bold, lively décor. The upgraded bar officially reopened in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, providing guests with an enhanced environment that honors the restaurant’s signature spirit.The renovation project included a full refresh of the bar area, featuring custom shelving, cabinetry , and countertops designed for both function and flair. The upgraded front bar boasts stylish new finishes, a custom footrail, and warm LED lighting elements that enhance both ambiance and usability. A standout feature of the renovation is the custom LED-lit panel crafted by FineCraft using wood and plexiglass, designed to complement the restaurant’s eclectic energy and vibrant personality.The collaborative design vision was led by Ratcliffe Architects, who worked closely with the restaurant owners and ownership representatives to bring the space to life.“Señor Tequila’s is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences, and this bar renovation helped to refine that vision,” said Ashley Roe, AIA, LEED AP, Associate Principal at Ratcliffe Architects. “Our team developed conceptual designs for a space that is bursting with energy and atmosphere. LED shelving panels illuminate and flash in harmony with the lively space, while the Mexican Sacred Heart stands as a striking centerpiece, immersing guests in a rich celebration of culture and creativity.”To complete the transformation, FineCraft also applied fresh paint throughout the dining area and installed new outlets and lighting features to support updated equipment and improve the overall flow of the space.“We’re honored to contribute our craftsmanship to a restaurant that holds such a special place in the community,” said Niko Papaheraklis, FineCraft Contractors' Business Manager. “This renovation not only modernizes the space but also elevates the guest experience—right on time for one of the most festive occasions of the year.”The completed renovation reflects a shared commitment to quality, creativity, and community spirit—hallmarks of both FineCraft and Ratcliffe Architects.About FineCraft Contractors, Inc.FineCraft Contractors has been building, remodeling, and renovating homes and commercial spaces throughout Maryland, Virginia, DC, and Florida since 1985. Known for craftsmanship, attention to detail, and collaboration, FineCraft continues to deliver high-quality projects that reflect their clients’ vision and values.About Ratcliffe ArchitectsRatcliffe Architects is an award-winning architectural firm that brings innovation and thoughtful design to a range of commercial and institutional projects. Their team of architects and designers works closely with clients to develop spaces that are functional, expressive, and uniquely tailored.

