Wild Interest Podcast Takes Us Back to US Shock Olympic Win, Talks Pro Parenting with Influencer Jayme Yannuzzi

Wild Interest, the Podcast by Kids, for Kids

“Miracle On Ice” Surprise 1980 US Olympic Victory, Youth Hockey in Lake Placid, NY Today, and Motherhood Influencer Jayme Yannuzzi of “Teach Talk Inspire.”

Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!"” — Evan, Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Wild Interest" is the podcast made for kids, by kids. The show is committed to exploring children’s inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that touches the heart and fuels the imagination.Wild Interest’s kid creators come up with each new episode based on a theme. The latest episode, entitled “Miracle On Ice” focuses on the relationship between the US and the USSR in the 80’s, and the origins of modern Russia that go all the way back to the Russian Revolution. We learn the meaning of “Cold War” and get a kid-friendly overview of what happened in Europe in the first half of the 20th century. Nichole tells the audience about her experience performing in the musical “Anastasia,” all about Anastasia Nikolaevna, the real princess of the Romanov Empire.The real “Miracle On Ice” happened when the US men’s Olympic hockey team beat the heavily favored Russian team in 1980 in Lake Placid, New York. The victory is still widely celebrated and is often mentioned as a powerful example of the underdog story in sports.The story of the "Miracle on Ice" has been immortalized in various media, including the film "Miracle" (2004) which depicts the team's journey to the Olympics and the events leading up to the game.Today, 45 years later, Evan visits Lake Placid, New York to play in a youth hockey tournament and shares his account in a first-person travelogue, including his experience in a high-velocity toboggan chute.Nichole talks to educator and parenting expert Jayme Yannuzzi of Teach Talk Inspire about what it’s like to be a momfluencer, and learns how easy it is to make the icky, gooey non-Newtonian liquid known as Oobleck. Jayme is a former elementary teacher turned stay at home mom who shares activities, mom tips, and educational resources to help parents learn and play with their children. According to her website, Jayme “believes in the power of PLAY and creating meaningful activities for you and your little ones to enjoy together.” Her Instagram audience of 162K followers looks to her for real life parenting tips.In Cryptid Corner Evan finally features a creature that might actually exist but also might be a Russian spy—or a mermaid? Wild Interest’s newest segment “Animal Calls” features a particularly prickly little guy, and this latest episode delivers up all the recurring segments Wild Interest fans have become accustomed to like jokes, Favorite Sound, Grandparent Story, and an ice-cold riddle that’s sure to freeze listeners in their tracks.This kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experience, foster empathy and advance the importance of auditory storytelling. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world — and kids especially —needs real human connection now more than ever. Founded in February of 2024, Wild Interest has over 290,000 downloads and counting and is enjoyed in America and over 75 countries around the world.“I’ve only listened to a few episodes so far but it’s my new favorite podcast.” Writes one listener. “It’s so interesting and I love Cryptid Corner. Best podcast ever!!”Another recent reviewer writes, “Absolute gold! My 8-year-old son says, "I feel like this is the best podcast l've ever heard. I like that you share jokes, and bring in grandparents for stories, and there's so much interesting stuff packed in the episodes. It's overloaded with awesome. It's something I really look forward to listening to."With new episodes released monthly, Wild Interest promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for “family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals, best kids’ podcasts, tween podcasts, best podcast for car trips,” or even “mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the Wild Interest adventure.Parents looking for alternatives to typical kids and family podcasts will enjoy how the show’s topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own. Wild Interest provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children’s entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development.Host Evan explains “Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Nichole adds “What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about Wild Interest or to listen to the latest episodes, visit www.wildinterest.com or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About Wild InterestCreated and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change with every episode: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What’s a leap year? Are all root beers created equal? What’s it like to play football in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What’s up with Bigfoot? What’s New Year’s like in the Philippines? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Wild Interest is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts Spotify , Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Podcast Index, Deezer, Podcast Addict, or wherever you get your podcasts.

