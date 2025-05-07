New Canadian Government Signals Potential Immigration Reforms: What to Expect in 2025 and Beyond

Luai Walid El Haj, Senior Immigration Consultant at Get In Canada

New Canadian government signals reform across Express Entry, PNP, and student visas; experts urge applicants to act now.

If temporary immigration caps are enforced, we may see a dramatic shift toward prioritizing permanent pathways.” — Luai Walid El Haj, Senior Immigration Consultant

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the swearing-in of Canada’s new federal government, immigration policy is expected to undergo notable transformations, particularly in response to labor shortages, housing concerns, and the evolving global refugee crisis. Experts anticipate updates across key programs, including Express Entry , the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), and pathways for international students and skilled workers.This shift comes at a time when immigration remains central to Canada’s economic growth and demographic sustainability. According to recent government data, over 60% of Canada’s population growth in 2024 came from newcomers, underscoring the importance of a clear and responsive immigration system.Key Anticipated Immigration Shifts Under the New Government:1. Stricter Caps on Temporary Residents: In response to public concerns about infrastructure and housing pressures, the new administration is considering limits on temporary foreign workers and international students.2. Expansion of the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) : A renewed commitment to welcoming skilled refugees into Canada through economic migration routes.3. Digital Transformation of Immigration Processes: Increased investment in automation and AI to reduce IRCC backlogs and improve client service.4. A New Targeted Express Entry Strategy: Continuation of category-based selection focusing on healthcare, STEM, trades, and French-speaking candidates outside Quebec.To explore how these changes could affect future applicants, we consulted Luai Walid El Haj, a senior immigration consultant and founder of Get In Canada Immigration & Business Consulting.“If temporary immigration caps are enforced, we may see a dramatic shift toward prioritizing permanent pathways,” said El Haj. “This means applicants should prepare stronger profiles for programs like Express Entry and PNP, rather than relying on visitor-to-worker transitions.”On the question of how businesses and educational institutions should prepare for regulatory updates, El Haj adds:“Colleges and employers must be proactive. Institutions depending on international students will need to adapt to potential new compliance audits and quota systems. Employers should consider leveraging the Global Talent Stream or employer-driven PNP streams to secure skilled talent.”Immigration stakeholders are advised to follow upcoming announcements from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and prepare documentation early. Regular CRS score trends, provincial draws, and LMIA policies are expected to adjust throughout 2025 to reflect the government’s realigned priorities.About Get In Canada Get In Canada Immigration and Business Consulting is a trusted Canadian immigration firm headquartered in Montreal and Brampton. With a success rate of over 95%, the firm specializes in permanent residency, business immigration, study permits, and refugee claims, serving clients across the Middle East and globally. For more information, visit: www.getincanada.ca

