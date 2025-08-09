Strong Borders Act (Bill C-2) Signals Major Shift in Canada’s Asylum Policy

New Strong Borders Act tightens asylum rules, triggers legal and humanitarian concerns, as experts say Canada’s refugee pathways face radical change

Bill C-2’s constraints on asylum pathways risk undermining Canada’s humanitarian leadership and may push refugees into perilous limbo.” — Luai Walid El Haj, Senior Immigration Consultant

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada’s newly introduced Strong Borders Act (Bill C-2) proposes sweeping changes to border security, immigration enforcement, and refugee policy—emphasizing national security while provoking intense debate over legal and humanitarian implications.Bill C 2, tabled in the House of Commons on June 3, 2025, seeks to enhance border integrity by granting authorities expanded enforcement powers, including:• Denying refugee hearings to asylum seekers who have been in Canada over one year (applied retroactively to arrivals post-June 2020) and requiring claims made after crossing from the U.S. outside official ports—typically via "irregular" routes—to be filed within 14 days or face exclusion. (Wikipedia, Reuters)• Empowering the government to cancel, suspend, or alter immigration documents or applications in the public interest. (Canada.ca)• Expanding surveillance, information sharing, law enforcement, and mail inspection capabilities. (TIME)Immigration and civil-rights groups—including Amnesty International, the Migrant Rights Network, and the Canadian Council for Refugees—warn that Bill C 2 may violate Canada’s humanitarian commitments and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Critics argue the legislation suppresses due process and endangers vulnerable individuals. (Amnesty International Canada)Expert commentary from Immigration Consultant Luai Walid El Haj adds critical perspective:“Bill C-2’s constraints on asylum pathways risk undermining Canada’s humanitarian leadership and may push refugees into perilous limbo. The legal risks—particularly regarding retroactive application and Charter rights—are profound. Yet, from a policy-framing standpoint, the bill signals a recalibration of refugee and humanitarian norms in the post-Trump era.”– Luai Walid El HajHe notes this shift may redefine refugee routes, pushing asylum applications toward heightened risk channels and emphasizing pre-removal risk assessments over full hearings—potentially lowering protection chances and reshaping Canada’s refugee system fundamentally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.