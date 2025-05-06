Together in Memory and Unity: Beverly Hills Honors Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance

Pictured left to right: Tal Navarro, Rabbi Danny Illulian, Rabbi Per, Sponsor Farzad Nosrati of One Divine Singularity, Steve Javisdad, Ashkan Tabibnia, Todd Johnson, Karen Hall, David Firestone, Honorary Mayor David Levi, and Liyah Bey. Not pictured: Sp Ashkan Tabibnia, Tal Navarro, Karen Hall Dr. Olympia Gellini and Karen Hall 90210 Enterprise Ashkan Tabibnia, Karen Hall, and Henning Morales

90210 Enterprise hosted a heartfelt Yom HaShoah tribute honoring Holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander uniting Beverly Hills in remembrance, love, and resolve.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 24, 2025, the heart of Beverly Hills stood still as community leaders, Holocaust descendants, and other supporters gathered for a profoundly moving Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance.Produced by Ashkan Tabibnia, CEO, and Karen Hall, Chief Relationship Officer of 90210 Enterprise , this event was not just a Memorium—it was an immersive, heartfelt experience that transported attendees to a higher dimension of empathy, reflection, and resolve.The evening was dedicated to Joseph Alexander Yiddel, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor, and his story of endurance through 12 concentration camps, including Auschwitz and Dachau. Alexander’s unwavering faith and resilience, even in the face of unimaginable loss is a true inspiration.Ashkan Tabibnia, CEO of 90210 Enterprise, opened the event by emphasizing the importance of not just remembering the past but actively educating the next generation about tolerance and the dangers of hatred. He poignantly acknowledged the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, admonishing the call of never again, not just for Jews, but for all who are persecuted. He drew connections between the suffering of others discriminated against and the universal need for building bridges across divides and showing love.“Yom HaShoah marks the global day of remembrance for 6 million Jews and millions of others who perished during the Holocaust,” said Tabibnia. “Today, we invite you to join us as we honor the memory of those who were lost because of hate. What can we do? We can show love to someone next to us. Showing love to one person may prevent that person from being filled with hate like Hitler. Together, we honor the legacy of those who perished by fostering understanding, compassion, and respect.”Rabbi Danny, Founder of the Jewish Educational Movement (JEM) in Beverly Hills, began the ceremony with a special prayer for the souls of the six million Jews lost in the Holocaust along with a message from the Torah. This spiritual invocation set a reverent and contemplative atmosphere for the evening.Tal Navarro, CEO of Social Lady, born and raised in Israel spoke passionately about her 3 grandparents. “They each survived horrific atrocities during the Holocaust and yet they overcame their trauma to create beautiful families.” A proud Jewish advocate, she emphasized the importance of remembering each hostage taken on October 7 as a son, daughter, husband or wife, father or mother, and how we must make sure they each return home to their families.Todd Johnson, President & CEO of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, shared his journey from his humble beginnings and God’s plan to gift him with his special parents. “My wife is an incredible example of keeping life in perspective through her role as an ordained minister and chaplain at UCLA,” Johnson said of his wife’s guiding light. He attributed his leadership style to his values and his faith in God.Henning Morales, Director, Filmmaker and Founder of Mindatorium Studios, spoke about his father who was raised in poverty but befriended by Jewish families which enabled his father to obtain an education and of his own childhood being raised among Jewish families who also showered him with love.The audience then previewed a trailer for the upcoming film "Motek," written and directed by Morales, about the power of leaders to stand for what is right, underlining the power of storytelling in Holocaust education. Tabibnia described his mission to help shape a future where the lessons of history inspire empathy and action: “As Co-Founder of Mindatorium and Producer of Motek, I applaud this film to bridge division and build unity. My background as an entrepreneur, investor, and strategic connector has always been rooted in empowering communities and driving meaningful change. I want to extend my deepest appreciation to Henning Morales, a visionary leader who has researched and created a powerful story of what I call "the next Schindler's List" to bring greater awareness and education about the Holocaust.”Farzad Nosrati, author of "One Divine Singularity," spoke about his upcoming book, which seeks to bridge science and spirituality, drawing from his Iranian Jewish heritage and personal journey. “Abdol-Hossein Sardari, an Iranian diplomat, helped Iranian Jews escape Nazi-occupied France during World War II. He used his influence to create visas and help roughly 2,000 individuals obtain passports, and escape to Iran,” declared Nosrati. Sardari's heroic efforts earned him the nickname "the Iranian Schindler."David Harrison Levi, the Official Honorary Mayor of Beverly Hills, with decades of advocacy and community leadership in the community, spoke about preserving the memories of not only those who perished but also those suffered and survived the holocaust while underscoring the city’s commitment to remembrance and unity.Israeli singer Liyah Bey elevated the ceremony with several stirring renditions, including the U.S. National Anthem and "Hatikvah," Israel’s national anthem, inspiring patriotism and poignant nostalgia.Joshua Hall, Area Manager of Fidelity National Title, shared his love for his mother who shared scripture stories with him, where he learned the Bible story of Moses, whose mother had the faith to hide her baby, place him in a basket in the Nile river where the Pharoah’s daughter found him. Miraculously Moses’s sister Miriam offered to find a Hebrew woman to nurse the baby and his own mother was brought into the Pharoah’s home to nurse her own baby son. “Moses likely learned to love God by his mama during his formative years,” said Hall who described how “Moses relied on God to overcome trials in his life. I’ve also relied on God in my trials and He is there for all of us.”Karen Hall, Chief Relationship Officer for 90210 Enterprise, spoke about her love of the Jewish people since she was a child when she read the Bible and about Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who was in hiding in Amsterdam and was killed as a girl. She also described fearlessness of Corrie Ten Boom whose family hid the Jews, despite risking their own lives to do so. “I was also inspired by the courage of my uncle in Norway who showed me his shortwave radio in his basement which he used as part of the resistance to fight against the Nazis, at the peril of his life and that of his family.”A deeply symbolic candle-lighting ceremony by Dr. Olympia Gellini, David Firestone, Steve Javisdad, John Duffy, Jeffrey Benton, Liyah Bey, and Karen Hall honored the 6 million Jews and millions of others who perished.In addition, Dr. Olympia Gellini, was a special guest whose birthday coincides with April 24 but every year, he defers his birthday to honor the Holocaust victims on Yom HaShoah. In remembrance, Dr. Gellini dedicated his candle to the memory of those who were lost.“Let us remember, reflect, and recommit to ensuring the lessons of the Holocaust are never forgotten,” said Rabbi Danny Illulilian. “Together, we build unity and a future where tolerance and love prevail.”This commemoration was a testament to the power of shared memory and the unbreakable spirit of a community determined to honor the past and inspire the future.About 90210 Enterprise90210 Enterprise is a transformative ecosystem based in Beverly Hills that empowers visionary individuals and organizations through strategic collaboration, mentorship, and exclusive resources. It offers elite consulting, high-impact events, and unparalleled publicity opportunities designed to help changemakers achieve their highest aspirations and make meaningful impacts in their industries and communities. With over 40 years of experience, 90210 Enterprise fosters a global network of forward-thinkers, providing personalized support, strategic connections, and media exposure to accelerate growth and build lasting legacies.Karen Hall is an international speaker, Emotional Intelligence Leadership Coach, international bestselling author, Executive Producer and Managing Director of The Los Angeles Tribune Women's Journal and Spanish Journal. In the top 2.5% globally, Karen is the host of The Hero Within Podcast, Unstoppable AF - AND FUNNY! Podcast, The Empathy Advantage™ Podcast, and The AI Advantage Podcast. Karen is the CEO of Momentum Media PR company and empowers leaders to use empathy and emotional intelligence to build trust and increase resilience.

