Todd Johnson Honored by 90210 Enterprise with Conscious Leadership Legacy Award

Ashkan Tabibnia, CEO 90210 Enterprise partners with Todd Johnson, CEO and President Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Karen Hall, (L) Chief Relationship Officer 90210 Enterprise, and Ashkan Tabibnia, (R) Founder and CEO 90210 Enterprise, award Todd Johnson, (center) President and CEO Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, with "Conscious Leadership Legacy Award," naming him a Man of God.

Todd Johnson Recognized As a Man of God and Friend to the Jewish Community

I was blessed with such special parents, chosen by God, who instilled in me strong values.” — Todd Johnson

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Written by Karen Hall, Emotional Intelligence Leadership Coach, Executive Producer Los Angeles Tribune, Chief Relationship Officer 90210 Enterprise, Speaker, Bestselling AuthorIn a heartfelt celebration of faith, leadership, and service with community leaders, 90210 Enterprise recently honored Todd Johnson, President and CEO of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, with its esteemed Conscious Leadership Legacy Award, recognizing him as a “Man of God and Friend to the Jewish Community.” The award was presented by Karen Hall, Chief Relationship Officer and Ashkan Tabibnia, CEO of 90210 Enterprise in an exclusive ceremony in Beverly Hills, acknowledging Johnson’s enduring impact on business, faith-based outreach, and community unity.Todd Johnson’s story begins far from the polished streets of Beverly Hills. Raised in a very small town of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, “with only 4 stoplights,” he speaks openly about the profound influence of his parents. “I was blessed with such special parents, chosen by God, who instilled in me strong values.” Johnson credits his leadership to his deep spiritual foundation. Those early roots continue to shape his leadership style—one grounded in faith, integrity, and service to others.Johnson built a 28-year career in the restaurant industry, including 17 years with Lawry’s Restaurants, where he rose from General Manager of the Beverly Hills location to Regional Manager. Known for his relational leadership and ability to create strong, people-first teams, Johnson brought a hospitality mindset into civic leadership when he joined the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce—first as a Board Member, then as President of the Board, CFO, and ultimately CEO in 2015.Under his stewardship, the Chamber has grown to more than 820 members, with an operating budget nearing $1.5 million, making it one of the largest standalone chambers in the Los Angeles region. Johnson has led initiatives like the “Now Beverly Hills” Shop Local campaign, business attraction missions, and partnerships with educational institutions to foster entrepreneurship and local job growth.But Johnson’s impact extends far beyond economic development. At the core of his leadership is a servant’s heart and unwavering Christian faith. He attributes his success and clarity to his relationship with God, calling faith the true compass behind his decisions. His wife, an ordained minister and chaplain at UCLA, continues to inspire him with her wisdom, compassion, and ability to keep life in perspective through service. Together, their shared commitment to ministry has been a cornerstone of their family’s life.Johnson is also deeply involved in humanitarian outreach, working closely with Father Ed, a beloved local priest, to provide food, housing, and support services to the homeless and underserved in the greater Los Angeles area. Their collaboration has created inclusive programs that serve individuals regardless of race, religion, or background—reflecting Johnson’s belief in unconditional compassion and faith in action.One of Johnson’s defining traits is his humility and genuine love for people. A natural extrovert, he thrives on connection, listening to stories, and creating a sense of belonging wherever he goes. He views his position not as a job, but as a lifestyle of purpose, often working 50 to 60 hours a week to ensure that members, residents, and community partners feel seen, heard, and supported.“Our members of the Beverly Hills community and Chamber are working to help others in need and I’m proud to aid in those efforts to bless others,” Johnson said.As a public servant and man of faith, Johnson has also been a steadfast friend and ally to the Jewish community. Through his leadership, the Chamber has promoted interfaith partnerships and cultural inclusion, celebrating Beverly Hills’ rich diversity. His outreach has fostered dialogue, unity, and mutual respect among all faiths—further solidifying his reputation as a bridge-builder in the community.“Todd Johnson exemplifies the spirit of conscious leadership,” said Ashkan Tabibnia, founder and CEO of 90210 Enterprise. “He leads with heart, humility, and unshakable faith. Whether he’s growing a business network or expanding outreach to the homeless, Todd’s commitment to service is rooted in something greater than himself. We value his unselfish service and look forward to partnering in humanitarian efforts.”Upon receiving the Conscious Leadership Legacy Award, Johnson expressed deep gratitude and humility. He shared that the recognition was not just a personal honor, but a reminder of his continued responsibility to serve and uplift others through his work.“We are deeply grateful for Todd Johnson and his authentic, servant’s heart that he exemplifies in his leadership he brings to our community,” said Karen Hall, Chief Relationship Officer of 90210 Enterprise. “Todd doesn’t just talk about service-he rolls up his sleeves and steps into the trenches, working side by side with Father Ed and others to meet real needs. Todd’s humility, compassion, and faith are evident in the way he quietly lifts up the hands that hang low, never seeking recognition or praise, but always striving to make a genuine difference. Todd sees every person as a child of God, and his example of service inspires us all to lead with love, purpose, and action. We are excited to partner with him in serving together.”With this award, Todd Johnson joins a growing legacy of leaders recognized by 90210 Enterprise for embodying the highest standards of faith-based leadership, compassion, and community transformation. His life stands as a powerful testament to what’s possible when leadership begins with love—and when success is defined not only by what we build, but by who we serve.

