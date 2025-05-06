The Shoreline Hotel Partners with Thorne Bros Custom Rod & Tackle to Expand Access to Anglers on Lake Minnetonka

Shoreline Hotel Thorne Bros Rod & Tackle

Partnership begins as excitement builds for Saturday’s Fishing Opener

We want to be a resource for everyone and build on the wonderful traditions of the lake” — Kelly Olsen owner/developer

SPRING PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shoreline Hotel and Cabana Anna’s Restaurant, the first new hotel on Lake Minnetonka in 100 years, announced today it has partnered with Thorne Bros Custom Rod & Tackle to bring Thorne Bros’ distinctive expertise in custom rod building, fishing electronics, fly fishing, and specialty tackle to the heart of Lake Minnetonka.

Situated on the shores of the Twin Cities’ most prestigious lake, it only makes sense that a resort the caliber of The Shoreline provides top-notch fishing opportunities. Shoreline owner, Kelly Olsen didn’t have to cast a wide net to find the perfect collaborator for this fishing partnership. Her husband, Ben Olsen, owns Thorne Bros.

“We believe working with Thorne Bros makes us a go to destination for anglers who love this lake,” said Kelly Olsen. “Fishing has been the lifeblood of this lake for decades; we want to welcome them with open arms and let them know we are here for them.”

The Shoreline will be the headquarters for the Thorne Bros Fishing Classic slated for July 28. With 32 boat slips available for guests to park their boats overnight while staying at the hotel, the Shoreline is a one-stop-shop for anglers.

“Whether its competitive fishing, an overnight trip, or just stopping in for a donut and coffee during a fishing outing, we embrace all who want to stop here,” said Kelly Olsen. “We want to be a resource for everyone and build on the wonderful traditions of the lake.”

Thorne Bros has been a trusted source for Minnesota outdoor enthusiasts since 1983. Partnering with The Shoreline Hotel was a logical decision, said Ben Olsen.

“Having a headquarters on the lake helps us better serve customers,” said Ben Olsen. “Lake Minnetonka is in very good shape right now as a fishery and it is exciting to be able to be a resource for those who fish the lake.”

According to Ben Olsen, spring Crappie fishing has been very good this year, which provides optimism for a great fishing season.

“The lake is in really good shape health wise,” said Ben Olsen. “The bass fishing remains really good, the panfish are strong, but the state of the walleye fishery is maybe the best kept secret. The walleyes are plentiful”

The Shoreline, sticking to its goals as a place for everyone, not only can help people catch fish, but it can also even cater to those who don’t care to wet a line. The property’s restaurant, Cabana Anna’s, led by Chef Josh Brown is planning to stock the menu with fish dishes that add to the Minnesota-feel of the property.

“Lake Minnetonka is a wonderful resource for our kitchen,” said Brown. “We are embracing the traditions of Minnesota and Lake Minnetonka specifically to create a menu unlike any other.”

Cabana Anna’s will also feature a grow wall which will produce microgreens, herbs and edible flowers. In addition, the restaurant will compost all organic materials and deliver them to local farms, who in turn provide Cabana Anna’s with farm fresh produce.

And for those whose passion isn’t fishing, the Shoreline offers many other options including a manicured sand beach, yoga classes, paddle boards and surf lessons. With the Minnesota Fishing Opener usually falling on Mother’s Day Weekend, the Shoreline has something for everyone.

“We can help pamper mom in a number of ways, while others go fishing,” said Kelly Olsen. “Then everyone can reunite and eat a great meal at Cabana Anna’s. We welcome all to our property, not just guests of the hotel.”

The Shoreline partnership with Thorne Bros is about embracing the traditions of Lake Minnetonka with the new amenities of the resort.

“There are so many stakeholders on this lake. We are just one of several,” said Ben Olsen. “We all want the lake to be healthy and successful. Introducing more people to this outstanding resource is what it is all about. We look forward to doing our part to keep this lake strong.”

About Kelly Olsen:

Kelly Olsen is a self-made entrepreneur, hotelier, and real estate developer redefining what it means to create meaningful spaces. After becoming a young widow at age 30, Kelly rebuilt her life from the ground up—transforming grief into fuel for innovation and human connection. She is the visionary behind The Shoreline Hotel, the first new hotel on Lake Minnetonka in over 100 years, and Cabana Anna’s, a chef-driven lakefront restaurant named in memory of her 104-year-old grandmother. For more information go to: www.shorelinehotel.com

About Thorne Bros Custom Rod & Tackle

Founded in 1983, Thorne Bros is a nationally recognized leader in specialty fishing equipment and service. The company is known for its custom rod building, advanced fishing electronics, and an industry-leading fly-fishing department. Thorne Bros is also home to Bob Mitchell’s Fly School, offering classes, workshops, and personalized instruction for anglers at all levels. Thorne Bros is owned by Ben Olsen and Kurt Hansen, two lifelong anglers committed to preserving Minnesota’s fishing heritage while advancing innovation in the sport. Together, they lead a passionate team dedicated to helping anglers of all experience levels make the most of their time on the water. For more information about Thorne Bros Fishing Classic July 28 – go to www.thornebros.com



