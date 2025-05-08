The AREA Welcomes Amalgamated Vision as a Member

AV monocular headset design

A New Optics Paradigm for Hands-On, High-Stakes Environments

For more than a decade, we’ve questioned the dominant narrative about what AR should look like. AREA allows us to engage with a community that understands all the possibilities of enterprise AR.” — Adam Davis, MD, Founder & CEO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) today announced that Amalgamated Vision joined the Consortium. The company brings a distinct, purpose-driven approach to enterprise AR, designing advanced micro-optical engines based on laser beam scanning and virtual retinal display technologies.Where many AR solutions aim to fill the user’s entire field of view, Amalgamated Vision takes a different path. Its lightweight display systems present critical information only when needed and just outside the standard line of sight—providing subtle, high-clarity visual cues that support real-time decision-making without visual clutter or cognitive overload.“For more than a decade, we’ve questioned the dominant narrative about what AR should look like,” said CEO Adam Davis. “We’re building tools for people who need focus, not distraction—whether they’re servicing an aircraft on the tarmac or performing complicated medical tasks in remote, high-risk environments.”Amalgamated Vision collaborates with U.S. defense and aerospace partners on cutting-edge use cases, including aircraft maintenance and remote medical guidance for future space missions.“Joining AREA allows us to engage with a community that understands both the promise and the complexity of enterprise AR,” Davis added. “It’s the right forum for sharing our vision and connecting with like-minded partners who can help bring it to scale.”“We are thrilled to have Amalgamated Vision as a member of the AREA,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of AREA. “Their innovative approach to AR—delivering mission-critical data through unobtrusive, retinal-based displays—addresses a major challenge in high-risk enterprise environments. Their work across defense, aerospace, and medical sectors exemplifies the forward-thinking use cases that help drive the industry forward.”About Amalgamated VisionAmalgamated Vision is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking micro-projector optical devices for visual augmentation. With a team of experts in laser optics, micro-electrical-mechanical systems, and human-digital interface, the startup is at the forefront of innovation in personal, portable, wearable displays. For more information, visit www.amalgamatedvison.com or contact Paula Katkin, Chief of Marketing, at pkatkin@amalgamatedvision.comAbout the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit the AREA website.Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm . All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

