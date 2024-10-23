Amalgamated Vision Secures $300K SBIR Matching Funds from Launch Tennessee

Nashville Start-Up Among 40 Recipients in $9 Million State Innovation Initiative for its Novel Virtual Retinal Display Technology

We are thrilled to receive SBIR Matching Funds from Launch Tennessee. The financial support and encouragement from our home state is invaluable.” — Adam Davis, MD, Founder & CEO

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amalgamated Vision , LLC (AV) announced it has been awarded a $300,000 matching grant to develop laser-based micro-projector optics for head-worn displays that address some of the most pressing operational imperatives of the U.S. Air Force and NASA’s Human Health and Performance Directorate.Administered by Launch Tennessee's FY25 SBIR/STTR Matching Fund program, this prestigious award is part of a $9 million distribution to 40 innovative Tennessee companies whose work accelerates technological advancement and economic growth in the state.Lindsey Cox, CEO of Launch Tennessee emphasized the program’s importance : "The consistent demand for the SBIR/STTR Matching Fund underscores its critical role in supporting Tennessee's innovation economy. It's time to make a sustained and continued investment in this program, which has proven itself as an invaluable resource for our companies and delivers great ROI for our state."Program Impact and SignificanceThe SBIR/STTR Matching Fund, now in its eighth year, is a cornerstone of Tennessee's technology and innovation landscape. Amalgamated Vision was selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants, demonstrating the company's potential for groundbreaking research and development.This matching grant will complement Amalgamated Vision’s existing federal grants, providing additional resources to further the company's work with the U.S. Air Force and NASA."We are thrilled to receive these SBIR Matching Funds from Launch Tennessee," said Adam Davis, MD, Founder & CEO of Amalgamated Vision. “Every day is a challenge when you’re building a revolutionary technology that no one has seen before. The financial support and encouragement from our home state is invaluable.”Looking AheadThe Launch Tennessee SBIR/STTR Matching Fund program has a record of success, with participating companies collectively generating 1,046 jobs, leveraging $375 million in additional grants, and $420 million in follow-on capital.As a grant recipient, Amalgamated Vision joins a select group of startups driving innovation across the state. The company looks forward to utilizing its funds to advance its own research and development efforts, collaborate with other Tennessee entrepreneurs, and contribute to the state's growing reputation as a hub for technological excellence.About Launch Tennessee:As Tennessee’s hub for startups and innovation, Launch Tennessee’s mission is to empower innovators across Tennessee by providing capital, commercialization, and connections. As a public-private partnership, they are uniquely positioned to provide direct investment, while also supporting collaboration among founders, investors, researchers, the private sector, and government.About Amalgamated Vision:Amalgamated Vision is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking micro-projector optical devices for visual augmentation. With a team of experts in laser optics, micro-electrical-mechanical systems, and human-digital interface, the startup is at the forefront of innovation in personal, portable, wearable displays. For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedvision.com Amalgamated Vision Press Contact:To learn more about AV’s revolutionary monocular laser MEMS virtual retinal display engine, please contact Paula Katkin, Chief of Marketing, at pkatkin@amalgamatedvision.com.

