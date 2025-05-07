Providers International Leader Daniel Secundy Joins Prestigious Security Organizations to Advance Professional Education

Daniel Secundy of Providers International joins Intellenet, a global network of 600+ investigators and security consultants in 70+ countries.

Honored to join Intellenet and the IOBSE Board. I’m committed to advancing education, fostering leadership, and empowering the next generation of security professionals.” — Daniel Secundy

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providers International is proud to announce that its esteemed leader, Daniel Secundy, has been granted membership to the International Intelligence Network (Intellenet), a distinguished alliance of over 600 professional investigators and security consultants spanning more than 70 countries.Intellenet is renowned for its commitment to professionalism, discretion, and confidentiality, offering specialized investigative capabilities to assist businesses in resolving complex issues. Membership in this organization reflects Mr. Secundy's extensive experience and dedication to the security industry.In addition to this honor, Mr. Secundy has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the International Organization of Black Security Executives (IOBSE), where he will serve as the Director of the Professional Education Committee. IOBSE, founded in 1982, has grown to be the leading organization for minority security professionals, focusing on developing future industry leaders through education and mentorship.“It’s an honor to join both Intellenet and the Board of IOBSE—two organizations that exemplify excellence in the security industry. Through these roles, I’m committed to advancing education, fostering leadership, and strengthening the future of security professionals. We have a responsibility to uplift the next generation, and I’m proud to be part of that mission,” said Secundy.As Director of the Professional Education Committee, Mr. Secundy will lead initiatives aimed at preparing emerging leaders to successfully transition from academia into the professional workforce. This role underscores his commitment to fostering diversity and excellence within the security profession.Providers International continues to set the standard for professional security services in Phoenix. Clients seeking top-tier security solutions can learn more about our offerings for professional security guards in Phoenix and private security guards in Phoenix About Providers InternationalProviders International is a leading security services provider based in Phoenix, AZ, dedicated to delivering professional security solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our team of highly trained security guards is committed to ensuring safety and peace of mind for businesses and individuals alike.

