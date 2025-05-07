Lawless Group Appoints Jeff Gwynn to Chief Marketing Officer

Jeff Gwynn, CMO of Lawless Group Pioneers for Growth

Jeff Gwynn steps into the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Lawless Group, bringing his marketing leadership to drive brand innovation and industry engagement

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawless Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Gwynn to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. In this new role, Jeff will lead the company’s marketing strategy, focusing on elevating brand awareness, fostering thought leadership, and implementing dynamic digital marketing campaigns that support growth across the construction, electrical, industrial, and safety products sectors.

With more than 25 years of experience in marketing, communications, and business development, Jeff is recognized for his results-driven approach and collaborative leadership. His proven track record includes pioneering high-impact marketing strategies, managing cross-functional teams, and delivering measurable results in brand elevation, lead generation, and ROI for organizations ranging from multi-billion-dollar enterprises to agile startups.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer at the Lawless Group,” said Jeff Gwynn. “The opportunity to amplify our brand’s presence and deepen engagement with our partners and customers is truly exciting. I look forward to leveraging innovative marketing strategies that not only drive growth but also position the Lawless Group as a thought leader in the industries we serve. Together, we will continue to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional value across all of our brands.”

Richard Lawless, Executive Chairman of the Lawless Group, said: “Jeff has consistently demonstrated a strategic vision and a passion for innovation in marketing. His expertise in digital transformation and brand development makes him highly qualified to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to grow and adapt in a rapidly evolving industry landscape. I am confident that Jeff’s leadership will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner and industry leader.”

As CMO, Jeff will work closely with the executive team to ensure alignment with the company’s overall objectives, drive community engagement, and foster a culture of performance and innovation throughout the organization.

For more information about the Lawless Group and its leadership team, visit LawlessGroup.com.

About Lawless Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Lawless Group is a trusted partner specializing in the representation and distribution of construction, electrical, industrial, and safety products. With over 40 years of experience, they focus on building strong relationships, delivering tailored solutions, and providing extensive training for distributors and end-users. The Lawless Group operates multiple regional warehouses across the United States to ensure efficient logistics and personalized service. Their commitment to innovation, community support, and people-centric values distinguishes them as leaders in their field. For more information, please visit: www.lawlessgroup.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.