FEMA Encourages Eligible Kentucky Disaster Survivors of April Storms To Apply for Programs Before the Assistance Deadline

FRANKFORT, Ky. –FEMA is encouraging eligible Kentucky disaster survivors to apply for assistance programs including Child Care, Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance before the June 25 deadline. Do not miss out on assistance that may be available to you because of a missed deadline.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties who suffered loss caused by the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides may be eligible for assistance.

Serious Needs Assistance

Serious Needs Assistance is money to pay for emergency supplies like water, food, first aid, breast-feeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, or fuel for transportation. It is available for 30 days from the date of declaration for Individual Assistance in all disasters. The date of declaration for DR-4864-KY is April 24, 2025, so the deadline for Serious Needs Assistance in Kentucky is May 24.

How much Serious Needs Assistance can I get?

FEMA gives Serious Needs Assistance as a one-time payment of $770 per household. The award amount is adjusted annually.

Child Care Assistance

Kentucky survivors of the April storms may be eligible for Child Care Assistance if they did NOT have child care expenses prior to the disaster, but do have child care expenses after, as a result of the disaster, and those expenses are not covered by another source.

How Much Child Care Assistance Can I Get?

Child Care Assistance may be available for up to eight weeks per child or per household. The maximum amount for child care for Kentuckians is $1,260 per child.

Who May Get Child Care Assistance?

Kentucky disaster survivors may be eligible for FEMA Child Care Assistance even if they did not have property damage. FEMA may award payment for Child Care Assistance under its Other Needs Assistance program to those with disaster-caused child care expenses following the April storms.

Displacement Assistance

FEMA helps survivors who can’t return to their home following a disaster by giving them up-front money to help with immediate housing needs. FEMA may provide a one-time payment of up to two weeks of funds for temporary lodging at a hotel, motel, or the home of friends or family, for displaced applicants who apply during the registration period.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are four ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Again, for disaster survivors in Kentucky counties approved for Individual Assistance for the April storms, the application deadline is June 25.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.