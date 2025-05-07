Felida Villarreal Named One of Hispanic Executive’s 2025 Leading Latinas

Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA ) President and CEO, Felida Villareal

VIDA CEO is recognized for her bold leadership, community impact, and commitment to economic empowerment in South Texas.

MERCEDES, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Felida Villarreal, has been named one of Hispanic Executive ’s 2025 Leading Latinas—a distinguished honor recognizing visionary Latina leaders who are redefining influence, impact, and representation across the nation.Featured as part of Hispanic Executive’s annual celebration of exemplary leadership, Villarreal is recognized for her transformative work at the helm of VIDA, where she has championed economic mobility, educational equity, and workforce innovation throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Her strategic leadership has propelled VIDA’s mission forward, expanding access to high-demand careers and creating lasting change for individuals, families, and communities.“This recognition is deeply meaningful,” said Villarreal. “It represents not only the dedication of the incredible team at VIDA, but the resilience and ambition of the individuals we serve every day. I am honored to stand among such extraordinary Latinas who are shaping the future with purpose and conviction.”Since assuming leadership of VIDA, Villarreal has forged dynamic partnerships with industry leaders, educational institutions, and government agencies to strengthen the region’s workforce pipeline and break the cycle of generational poverty through career-focused education. Her commitment to inclusive economic development has made VIDA a national model for community-driven success.In her profile, Hispanic Executive spotlights Villarreal’s personal journey, her unwavering commitment to service, and the bold leadership approach that continues to elevate the organization’s reach and impact.ABOUT VIDA:The Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) is a nonprofit organization based in the Rio Grande Valley dedicated to empowering underserved individuals through education, workforce training, and personalized support services. By aligning academic pathways with regional labor market demands, VIDA prepares participants for high-wage, high-skill careers—ultimately strengthening families, communities, and the South Texas economy. For more information, visit www.vidacareers.org

