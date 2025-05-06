“There was a lot of hope” – Andrew’s story

Andrew has been attending our Wiltshire Hearing Voices group after struggling with voice-hearing and unusual beliefs. For Mental Health Awareness Week, he shares how the group’s welcoming and supportive environment has helped him to live a more peaceful life.

I started hearing voices and originally did not realise that they weren't real until I got COVID-19. Then I started hearing a lot more voices. This is when I realised that what I had been hearing for several months prior to getting COVID-19 may not have been real.

But who could I tell? I was too scared of going to see the doctor for help as I had seen what happens to people when they get sectioned, and I did not want this to happen to me. So a lot of time had passed, I was still hearing voices and had started to have some very unusual beliefs.

A family member realised that I was not myself and got me to go to counselling. I wasn't sure how counselling would cure me from hearing voices, but I knew that talking to someone about what I was experiencing might help me get a better understanding of what was going on with me. I was also very lucky in that my counsellor was an ex-employee of Rethink Mental Illness and had a very good understanding of what mental health support was out there, which put me at ease.