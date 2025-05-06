JOYBEES FOOTWEAR LAUNCHES NEW WOMEN’S SUMMER STYLES

Joybees.com The Joybees Studio Clogs are available in multiple colors featuring a contrast pop of color inspired by the latest sportswear trends. Perfect for pre- and post-workouts, running errands, and everyday, casual wear.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joybees, known for casual EVA footwear for the family, is excited to expand its women’s assortment by offering three new summer styles that guarantee comfort in every step, with functional details, in fun, fresh colors in easy-to-wear silhouettes. The new athleisure-inspired Studio Clog is joined by the Riviera and the trendy Grove Clog , which can easily be worn in and out of the garden.“We are focused on providing EVA innovation in footwear that provides all-day comfort in easy-to-wear, slip-on options,” said Ken Dayley, CEO of Joybees Footwear. “We know our female customers have busy lifestyles, juggling it all, while on the run every day, and their feet take a toll, especially in the summer when the temperatures start to rise. The new women’s styles we are highlighting feature our honeycomb footbed insole with pillow-like, massaging cushions, which provides lightweight comfort, especially in warmer weather when feet can swell and become fatigued faster.”• The Studio Clog – A sleek silhouette for a clog, inspired by the athleisure trend, which has many sneaker features, including a rounded toe shape and a lug sole. The sporty Studio Clog has ventilation and breathability with side cut-outs and a back-strap that can be worn both ways. The fit is slightly roomier to be worn with or without socks. The Studio Clogs have multiple colors to choose from in a variety of neutral colors featuring a contrast pop of color inspired by the latest sportswear trends. Perfect for pre- and post-workouts, running errands, and everyday, casual wear.• The Riviera – Inspired by a dream vacation and the solution for packing light. The Riviera is the ultimate pick for the classic 2-strap sandal that can be worn to the beach all day and out to dinner at night. Light as a feather, a pair of Riviera sandals is perfect to pack in a weekend bag for a summer getaway. The sandals have a feminine sole design with a straight footbed, accentuating the foot, offering a flattering and comfortable fit. The Riviera is available in eight color versions and is affordable, for less than $30.• The Grove Clog – Not to be pigeonholed as just a garden clog, the Grove Clog is a trend-right and functional style that can easily do double-duty. The silhouette is a traditional full-covered clog with a lug sole design. The thicker EVA sole provides comfort and cushion, and prevents foot fatigue since it is lightweight, as if walking on air. The shoe has the illusion of a deep heel cup, but the wearer’s foot will sit flat and be supported with built-in arch support. The tread has more traction for protecting the feet from potential hazards, like rocks and uneven surfaces. The Grove Clog comes in solid colors as well as fun prints.Joybees offers a full assortment of women’s casual footwear styles in sizes 5 – 11; available online at Joybees.com.About JoybeesJoybees is a casual footwear brand known for its distinct honeycomb insole design, which is incorporated into a wide range of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes for the entire family. The lifestyle brand appeals to a broad spectrum of customers and ensures that consumers can easily access their products. The Company continues to lead innovations in the injection-molded EVA world. To learn more, visit joybees.com. Follow Joybees on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok via @joybeesfootwear.

JOYBEES FOOTWEAR LAUNCHES NEW WOMEN’S SUMMER STYLES

