DoHS Announces Listening Session Schedule and Opens Registration for Statewide Child Welfare Tour

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today released the full schedule for its upcoming Child Welfare Community Listening Sessions and officially opened public registration.

Beginning May 12, 2025, these in-person sessions will take place across eight locations statewide as part of the broader West Virginia Child Welfare Listening Tour. The initiative is designed to gather candid input from families, caregivers, providers, case workers, legal professionals, and community members on how to strengthen the child welfare system.

“We are asking West Virginians to help shape the future of our child welfare system,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “The Department is committed to listening with intention and turning that listening into action. Whether you’ve lived through the system or work within it – your perspective matters.”

Register Today to Attend a Community Session

West Virginians can register for a session in their area here:

Sign up here: https://forms.office.com/r/ 7xU0DWXaxa

Community Listening Session Schedule

May 12 – Hurricane | Valley Park Conference Center | 1 Valley Park Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526

May 13 – Beckley | Beckley Armory | 200 Armory Dr, Beckley, WV 25801

May 14 – Wheeling | Wheeling Armory | 25 Armory Dr, Wheeling, WV 26003

May 15 – Parkersburg | Wood County Resiliency Center | 238 2nd St, Parkersburg, WV

May 19 – Burlington | BUMFS Gymnasium | 120 Hope Ln, Burlington, WV 26710

May 20 – Philippi | Battler’s Knob | 101 College Hill Rd, Philippi, WV 26416

May 21 – Martinsburg | Martinsburg Armory | 800 Foxcroft Ave, Ste 420, Martinsburg, WV 25405

May 22 – Morgantown | WVU County Extension Center | 270 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV 26501

What to Expect at a Session:

A welcoming, inclusive space – no prep or titles required

A focus on solutions and ideas for improvement

A chance to be heard and influence change

Why This MattersThis effort reflects a growing recognition that lasting improvements must be informed by those who experience and support the child welfare system every day.

The Listening Tour is structured to meet people where they are, both geographically and relationally. It includes:

Community Listening Sessions

Open to all, these interactive in-person sessions invite a wide range of voices to share ideas, barriers, and co-create community-driven solutions.

Focused small group conversations with child protection services caseworkers, kinship caregivers, legislators, judges, and legal professionals – designed for more intimate dialogue and to surface role-specific insights that inform both policy and practice.

Targeted Focused ConversationsFeedback from all sessions will be anonymous, synthesized into a statewide report, and translated into an implementation roadmap to guide future improvements.