6,000 construction workers died by suicide in just one year: IBEAM responds with industry training

Ideal Body, Environment, and Mind is a free suicide prevention training providing construction professionals the tools to navigate their industry’s challenges.

The IBEAM program directly confronts one of the construction industry’s most pressing and often overlooked challenges: suicide...It is essential to protecting the people who build our communities.” — Jonathan Oppenheim, Willis Head of North America Construction

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an important step toward addressing the high rates of suicide within the construction industry, SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, in partnership with Willis, a WTW business, today announced the launch of IBEAM (Ideal Body, Environment, and Mind), a comprehensive suicide prevention training curriculum. The free, innovative program is designed to appropriately engage and equip construction professionals across any company with the resources, education, and support necessary to navigate their industry’s unique challenges that contribute to mental health struggles and suicidal ideation.The construction industry faces a disproportionately high suicide rate, 2.4 times higher than all industries, demanding targeted intervention. An estimated 6,000 construction workers died by suicide in 2022 alone. IBEAM addresses this crisis through a tiered, virtual approach, ensuring accessibility and effectiveness across all organizational levels, diverse locations, and schedules."The IBEAM program directly confronts one of the construction industry’s most pressing and often overlooked challenges: suicide,” said Jonathan Oppenheim, Willis Head of North America Construction Industry Vertical Division. “Through our partnership with SAVE, we are committed to embedding suicide prevention into the core of workplace safety, leadership, and peer support. This is not optional—it is essential to protecting the people who build our communities."Oppenheim says the program builds a culture in which colleagues can say, “I need help,” in a video with SAVE CEO Erich Mische posted today. Launching during Mental Health Awareness Month, IBEAM aims to significantly reduce construction industry suicide rates by fostering more informed and resilient workplaces."The construction industry’s mental health crisis, especially the staggering rates of suicidal ideation and death by suicide, demands urgent and lasting change," said Jen Owens, SAVE Director of Programs. "IBEAM is not just about wellness. It’s about suicide prevention. It provides the tools, training, and cultural shift necessary for leaders and workers to recognize warning signs, intervene with compassion, and build a jobsite culture that protects mental health and saves lives."IBEAM’s multifaceted program includes:IBEAM Executive MicroLearning Session: A concise online module designed for senior leadership, highlighting the prevalence of suicide within the industry and emphasizing the role of leadership in fostering supportive workplaces. This session empowers executives to implement proactive strategies within their organizations.IBEAM Supervisor Training: An in-depth online course equipping managers with essential skills in suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention. This training reviews company mental health policies, provides strategies for improvement, and empowers supervisors to recognize and respond to suicide risks and crises effectively.IBEAM Workforce Educational Video Series: A versatile series of educational videos accompanied by handouts designed for all employees. These resources enhance awareness of mental health, wellness, and suicide prevention, making them ideal for toolbox talks and workforce-wide education. Topics include recognizing distress and supporting colleagues.For more information about IBEAM and to access the training, visit save.org/ibeam.About SAVE:SAVE is a national nonprofit dedicated to ending the tragedy of suicide through education, advocacy, lethal means safety efforts, and support for suicide loss survivors. We fulfill our mission by:Educating and empowering people to identify suicide warning signs and refer those at risk to the support they need;Distributing free tools to limit access to lethal items in a moment of crisis;Advocating at state and national levels to amplify the voices of those impacted by suicide and create meaningful change;Providing empathetic assistance and valuable resources to help suicide loss survivors navigate the devastating loss of a loved one.About WTW:WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) is in the business of people, risk, and capital. With roots dating to 1828, WTW has more than 45,000 colleagues serving more than 140 countries and markets. WTW’s values – client focus, teamwork, integrity, respect, and excellence – underlie all they do.

6,000 construction workers died by suicide in just one year. IBEAM responds with industry training

