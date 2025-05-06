Ensunet Technology Group Selected for WWT’s 2025 IMPACT Program

Ensunet Technology Group is proud to announce its selection into World Wide Technology’s (WWT) 2025 IMPACT Program.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensunet Technology Group, a leader in IT M&A integration, cloud transformation, and cybersecurity, is proud to announce its selection into World Wide Technology’s (WWT) 2025 IMPACT Program. This prestigious initiative, designed to accelerate growth for top-tier technology firms, will provide Ensunet with new opportunities to expand its impact across key industries, including healthcare, private equity, and enterprise cloud modernization.

“This partnership with WWT positions us to drive even greater value for our clients by leveraging WWT’s scale, resources, and industry reach,” said Paul Robinson, CEO of Ensunet Technology Group. “Rather than waiting for opportunities to come our way, we’re committed to a forward-leaning approach—identifying strategic business opportunities and bringing them to WWT, ensuring mutual success and growth.”

As part of the 2025 IMPACT Program, Ensunet will explore ways to align its M&A cloud transformation, IT integration, and cybersecurity expertise with WWT’s global capabilities. By bringing deep private equity expertise into the collaboration, Ensunet aims to expand opportunities within private equity-backed firms and large-scale enterprise IT transformations—areas where its agility, specialized expertise, and customer-first approach offer a competitive advantage.

“The key is alignment,” Robinson added. “Every company wants to grow in a specific direction, and our goal is to identify where Ensunet and WWT’s strategic goals intersect. By doing so, we can create opportunities that leverage WWT’s scale while staying true to Ensunet’s core strengths.”

With a shared commitment to innovation and execution excellence, Ensunet and WWT are poised to deliver high-impact solutions to enterprises navigating complex IT transformations.

For more information about Ensunet’s expertise in IT M&A, cloud transformation, and cybersecurity, visit www.ensunet.com.

About Ensunet Technology Group

Ensunet Technology Group is a premier IT M&A integration, cloud consulting, and cybersecurity services firm, specializing in helping organizations navigate complex IT transformations during mergers, acquisitions, and enterprise-scale projects. With deep expertise in private equity, healthcare, and enterprise IT, Ensunet delivers high-value, high-impact solutions that drive business success.



