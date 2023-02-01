Ensunet’s Diversity Mission Begins at the Top

Ensunet is on a mission to empower traditionally underserved communities, through the creation of an all-new organization called Black Equity Empowerment.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensunet Technology Group's CEO and founder Paul Robinson is helping to spearhead B.E., a San Diego-based organization that aims to promote racial equality.

The goal of B.E. is to "fill in the missing piece of the diversity puzzle" for major corporations nationwide. While many organizations have programs in place to add diversity to their staff, and even to their C-suite and board, they often overlook diversity among their major shareholders.

B.E. aims to solve this problem. The approach is to purchase minority-equity shareholding in large and mid-size American businesses. The benefits will accrue to underserved communities, initially in San Diego.

B.E. initially aims to target three broad groups:

- The "Cradle to Career" initiative is designed to build career pathways in high-growth sectors. This will be achieved by empowering young people to make their way from childhood into a successful future in business.

- The "Empowering Black Business" initiative helps small businesses to grow and sustain themselves in underserved communities. Currently, these businesses are often held back by a lack of mentorship, primary customers, broad business networks and "patient capital." By solving these problems, B.E. aims to revitalize neighborhoods that may currently be struggling.

- The "Helping Seniors Sunset" initiative supports people who are at the end of their careers. It provides financial support to ensure that people who have low incomes or are living below the poverty line can access safe housing. Issues such as the need for in-home care and safe homes for older people are at the forefront of this initiative. B.E. will partner with organizations that have been vetted and that have proven track records in providing great support to the Black community.

Robinson says he is excited about the company's holistic approach to diversity. “This is one of those rare instances in which everyone benefits,” says Robinson. “The corporations that support our initiative find a new, innovative way to address their DEI goals, while we at B.E. and Ensunet work at the front lines of helping those who need it most.”

Visit www.black-equity.us to learn more about B.E. platform.

About Ensunet Technology Group:

San Diego-based Ensunet Technology Group specializes in M&A diligence and transaction lifecycle integration and optimization. Ensunet delivers 360° IT™, tackling the complexities across the M&A transaction lifecycle, with a focus on technology and operations. The Ensunet team supports clients ranging from North America's largest PE firms, to Fortune 100 Corporate Development teams and smaller sector specialists. For more information, visit www.ensunet.com.