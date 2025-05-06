Ambitious Highway Improvement Programme for the coming year

Our 2025/26 Highway Improvement Programme (HIP) has been approved - doubling the number of schemes compared to previous years

West Berkshire Council has approved its 2025/26 Highway Improvement Programme, setting out ambitious plans to invest significantly in West Berkshires roads, infrastructure, drainage, and sustainable transport.

The programme, funded through the Council's Capital Programme, will significantly improve the condition of our highways by resurfacing almost 65km of roads and completing double the number of schemes than previous years. The programme is also increasing our investment in footway maintenance. We are also increasing our investment in highway drainage maintenance and improvements and progressing several projects that will make the district more resilient to the impact of flooding.

Key highlights for 2025/26 include:

£12m investment in highway resurfacing projects - £4m more than 2024/25. This additional funding will allow us to bring forward major works on the B4009 Long Lane, A4 through Woolhampton, A329 south of Streatley, A339 east of the Swan Roundabout, A339 south of Newbury, A329 at Basildon, and the A4 east of Hungerford.

£1.7m for highway drainage and flood risk improvements - nearly doubling last year's funding of £800k. This includes improvements around Burghfield Bridge, drainage works on Paices Hill in Aldermaston, and drainage improvements at Membury Industrial estate.

£300k for white line and sign maintenance - up from £100k in 2024/25.

£400k for footpath improvements.

£400k uplift for pothole repairs following the change in criteria on depth from 50mm to 40mm

£1.6m for active travel measures to promote walking and cycling.

Further rollout of 20mph zones across the district. Town and Parish Councils that have expressed an interest will be approached soon.

£3.5m for Theale Station improvements to enhance accessibility and parking.

£1m investment in Bus Service Improvements to enhance public transport.

Expansion of electric vehicle charge points across the district with £1m investment.

These projects are just a glimpse of what's to come as we work to deliver a safer, greener, and more improved and efficient transport network for all.

Cllr Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for the Environment and Highways, at West Berkshire Council, said:

"This programme is a significant and ambitious step towards creating a prosperous and resilient West Berkshire. By investing in and improving key infrastructure projects across our roads, drainage and transport networks, we're not only significantly improving our roads but also making our roads and communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change. These significant improvements will benefit residents, businesses, and visitors across West Berkshire."

For more details on the Highway Improvement Programme, visit the individual decision report.